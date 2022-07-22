EVENTS WITH BISHOP JOHN NOONAN

Feast of Our Lady of Antipolo Mass: Bishop John Noonan invites you to join the Filipino community in celebrating the feast day of Our Lady of Antipolo, Sunday, July 24 at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Holy Rosary and nine-day novena; Mass at 2:30 p.m.; reception follows. Zoom novena July 16-23 leading to feast day. Contact Marivic “Avic” Sibayan, 407-416-1773, m_sibayan68@yahoo.com

