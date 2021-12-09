SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• A Christmas Celebration: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. Bring the whole family for the annual Live Nativity featuring live animals, Christmas carols, food and holiday treats, photos with the Three Kings, Christmas crafts, and presentations of the Live Nativity throughout the evening. Free. Food and treats for purchase.
• Advent Prayer and Adoration: Monday, Dec. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Deacon Joe Gassman presides over this service honoring the Prince of Peace. Free will donation accepted.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Legacy Planning – Catholic Funeral Rites: Monday, Dec. 13, 9:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m., All Souls Parish, 3280 W. First Street (S.R. 46), Sanford. Dec. 13: Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy of faith. R.S.V.P. mvalente@allsoulssanford.org or call 407-322-3795.
• World Youth Day Portugal Info Meeting: Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. (Spanish) and 8 p.m. Attend this virtual interest meeting for the diocesan pilgrimage to World Youth Day in Portugal, 2023. This life-changing experience includes a visit to Fatima, an optional retreat on the Mediterranean coast, daily Mass, and many spiritually enriching opportunities that are part of the World Youth Day program. For more info: https://wyd2023interest.eventbrite.com
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Mission: Saturday, Jan. 1-8, 2022. The Office of Missions is looking for experienced construction volunteers only for its January mission trip to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. Currently the mission is building 41 houses in La Cueva. Contact the Mission Office at 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
PARISH EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) We understand that everyone experiences this journey at their own pace. At PAL you will learn you are not alone. Come and discover there is hope. Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Candlelight Christmas Concert: Friday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. The St. James Cathedral Choir, Coro Hispano and Children and Jubilate Youth Choirs present music of the season. Free, goodwill offering accepted.
• Father Leo Patalinghug’s Grace Before Meals Pre-Christmas dinner: Saturday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 2750 E. Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee. Father Patalinghug is a priest with a mission to strengthen families and communities around the dinner table. As seen on EWTN, come and learn a little about cooking as he prepares your meal while sharing nuggets of faith. VIP $50, Regular $35, Children $25, 407-344-9607. To order tickets, scan QR code on flyer: https://www.orlandodiocese.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/St.-Catherine-of-Siena-2.pdf
• Caravana Guadalupana: Sunday, Dec. 12, give honor and glory to our Lord Jesus Christ via the hand of Our Lady of Guadalupe in this caravan event. The caravan departs from each participating parish community and will arrive to St. James Cathedral in downtown Orlando. Bring your family and share in this devotion. Register: www.CaravanaGuadalupana.com. For information 407-707-8197.
• Christmas in the Courtyard: Sunday, Dec. 12, 3-5 p.m., St. Teresa Parish, 203 Ojibway Ave., Titusville. Join St. Teresa Church and School Choirs singing Christmas Carols (dressed in Victorian outfits). Food, 50/50 drawing, door prizes, games and Santa Claus for children. Sample area restaurants fares. $1 ticket; 11 for $10. Same for raffle. Must buy tickets for food. Call 321-268-3441.
• Christmas Spectacular: Thursday, Dec. 16, 4-7 p.m., St. Timothy Parish, 1351 Paige Pl., Lady Lake. St. Timothy Catholic Choir and Maestro Bill Doherty offer a mix of holiday music from classical to pop, sacred to secular. $20. On sale at church office 352-753-0989.
• Young Catholic Professionals Volunteer Opportunity: Saturday, Dec. 18, noon-7 p.m. Give children with cancer a Christmas to remember. Contact amy.bauschlicher@ycporlando.org.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Every Sunday – 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sunday of every month except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• DivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing from the pain of separation or divorce. This 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. Plan, share, and reach out to us before the event with any questions or concerns. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez 407-973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Parish 407-847-2500.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
