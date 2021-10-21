EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Red Mass: Thursday, Nov. 4, 12:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Join Bishop John Noonan and The Catholic Lawyers Guild of Central Florida in the Red Mass. Pray for members of the judiciary including judges, attorneys, and all members of the legal profession. For more information call 407-422-2005. Parking available at the Jefferson St. Garage. Tickets will be validated after Mass. Please arrive early.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Links for Health Tournament: Saturday, Oct. 30, Kissimmee Bay Country Club, 2801 Kissimmee Bay Blvd. Supports the St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic and its ministry to uninsured families in Osceola County. The clinic has provided free healthcare to over 10,000 patients and, with your help, will care for more! Event features a raffle, a silent auction, and an awards luncheon after the tournament. Register: https://cflcc.org/news-events/links-for-health/
• 40 Days for Life: Sept. 22 – Oct. 31. Help save lives by praying for an end to abortion in your community. To find a location near you, go to: https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/
Human Trafficking Awareness Session
• Human Trafficking Task Force Training: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 7 -9 p.m., Virtual. Do you have a passion for social justice? Join the Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force’s free online training session for individuals interested in learning more about joining the task force. Topics: human trafficking stats statewide, ways we address trafficking in the community and volunteer roles. Register, https://tinyurl.com/37xz25de. Or contact Christine Commerce at ccommerce@cflcc.org or call 407-658-1818, Ext. 1122.
• Answer the Call Discipleship Retreat: Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John Neumann Parish, 501 E. Carter Rd., Lakeland. Catechists, ministers, and lay faithful of our parishes, come and encounter Christ. Answer the Call discipleship retreats lead participants to the heart of the Gospel. Ponder anew the invitation of Christ to follow Him and make disciples of all nations. $15, register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-2022-answer-the-call-discipleship-retreats-tickets-156558277021
• Virtual Soup Bowl Supper: Saturday, Oct. 23, virtual. Join us for our next Pathways to Care fundraiser and help support homeless men and women, many of whom are veterans, as they recuperate from an injury or illness at Pathways to Care. This wonderful event is sure to inspire you! Learn more about Soup Bowl Supper and how you can help - call (407) 388-0245.
• Go Beyond Women’s Conference: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Speakers will cover topics around the theme, “Born for This”. Join Sister Josephine Garrett (English), Dominican Sister Mariana De Jesus (Spanish), and Márcia Bastos Da Silva (Portuguese).
• Legacy Planning Series: Monday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13, 9:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m., All Souls Parish, 3280 W. 1st St. (S.R. 46), Sanford. Nov. 29-Will & Estate Planning; Dec. 6-Taxes and Estates; Dec. 13-Catholic Funeral Rites & Leaving a Legacy of Faith. RSVP mvalente@allsoulssanford.org or call 407-322-3795.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to Forming Disciples Certification Program – Diocese of Orlando, Florida (orlandodiocese.org) or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion - https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
SAN PEDRO retreatS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Spiritual Rx for Stress: Friday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 24 (re-scheduled). Unmanaged stress can lead to crippling anxiety. Come and learn how to identify and manage stress through talks, while refueling with Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Licensed mental health counselors will be available if desired. Commuting and on-campus options.
• Mini-golf Fundraising Event: Saturday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. Have fun and help raise funds for San Pedro Spiritual Development Center by participating in its first-ever Mini-Golf Tournament.
• Senior Day with Father Anthony Aarons: Thursday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Building 300. “We Remember.” Explore how and why we should remember on Remembrance Day, a.k.a Veteran’s Day. $15. Coffee and danish are served at 9:00am. The program begins at 9:30am followed by lunch. Mass ends the day! Must RSVP.
• Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. A silent retreat guided by Franciscan Father Vianney Cunningham and Jeanne and Tony Walter. An experience of Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. Limited to eight retreatants.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Nov. 26, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
PARISH EVENTS
• St. Paul Panda Classic Golf Tournament: Friday, Oct. 22, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Arlington Ridge Golf Club. http://www.saintpaulschool.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/SPCS-golf2021.pdf
• Trunk or Treat Friday, Oct. 29, 5-8 p.m., St. Paul Parish, 1330 Sunshine Ave., Leesburg. Live music, trunk decorating contests, and lots of games for kids. Hosted by St. Paul Youth Ministry. http://ccstpaul.com/trunk-or-treat/
• Scott Hahn: Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m., St. Paul Parish, 1330 Sunshine Ave., Leesburg. Go deeper in the treasure of our Catholic faith and study Scripture with one of today’s most respected Scripture scholars, Scott Hahn. Free. Registration required: https://stpaulcenter.com/leesburg/
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• scension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Every Sunday – 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• scension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sunday of every month except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and divorced:
• urviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• ivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 2021 / 7-8:30pm. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing from the pain of separation or divorce. This 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. Plan, share, and reach out to us before the event with any questions or concerns. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez 407-973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Parish 407-847-2500.
DIACONATE NIGHTS
Diaconate Discernment Nights: 6:30 -8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26, Basilica of St. Paul Parish, Daytona Beach, and Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, Kissimmee. The Diocese of Orlando, Office of the Permanent Diaconate is calling on the Church community to bring forth reputable men, servants, filled with the Spirit, to discern a call to the permanent diaconate.
