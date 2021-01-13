Around the Diocese

EVENTS WITH BISHOP JOHN NOONAN
Mass for Life: Bishop John Noonan invites you to Mass for Life, January 21 at 12:10 p.m. at St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. The Mass precedes the annual national March for Life and focuses on the sanctity of all life, from conception to natural death. In the words of Pope Francis, “All life has inestimable value even the weakest and most vulnerable, the sick, the old, the unborn and the poor, are masterpieces of God’s creation, made in His own image, destined to live forever, and deserving of the utmost reverence and respect.” Join via livestream or in person. Participants will be required to wear masks and remain socially distant. Parking available in the Jefferson St. Garage. Facebook.com/orlandodiocese and Youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion - https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Answer the Call to Discipleship retreat: Saturday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Isaac Jogues Parish, 4301 S. Chickasaw Tr., Orlando or Saturday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Evangelist, 5655 Stadium Pkwy., Viera. Designed to inspire and form Catholics throughout our diocese to embrace the mission of intentional discipleship. Lunch included. Free. Check site for other parish dates and locations. Sponsored by the Secretariat for Laity, Family & Life. RSVP: https://tinyurl.com/yxdpzsnt
• Catholic Days at the Capitol: Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 2-3. This virtual event ensures health and safety or all participants. Legislative briefing, remarks from bishops and FCCB staff, and award presentation to a legislator. Virtual meetings with legislators scheduled for participants. Red Mass of the Holy Spirit celebrated Wednesday, February 3. Registration https://flaccb.org/cdac. Deadline Jan. 22. For more information, contact: Culture of Life Office, cultureoflife@cflcc.org, 407-658-1818, Ext. 1086.
• Ministry Formation Conference – I Thirst: Friday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., Virtual Opening Celebration. Saturday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., virtual and in-person options at various parishes. Witness, lead, and accompany others in the proclamation of the Gospel and the building of the kingdom. Our soul thirsts for the Lord. He alone can satisfy humanity’s desire for the infinite. https://mfc2021.eventbrite.com
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, Jan. 18, 6-9:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. 352-347-9317.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
STATE EVENTS
• March for Life: Saturday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche, 101 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine, FL. https://www.marchforlifestaugustine.com/event-info
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org/volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Volunteers needed to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Contact Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Contact Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: first Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org or contact Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.