The “Build a Better Planet” STREAM Wheel at Annunciation Catholic Academy challenged middle school students to research problems the earth is facing. Groups brainstormed ways to solve the problem, designed products to help with the problem, built models of their product, and built a presentation to promote their new product. Concerned about polluted oceans and the struggles animals face due to the carelessness of humans, they chose to design a boat with a trailing net. As the boat drives through highly polluted areas, it will capture floating trash. Its length is important to allow the catch to be released on deck and the net clean up to be repeated multiple times. (COURTESY)

ORLANDO | With the reversal of Roe v Wade, many abortion clinics are closing, leaving prayers warriors and sidewalk counselors less clinics to cover. In Florida however, abortion clinics remain as the law allows abortions up to 15 weeks. The need for prayers is still crucial.

