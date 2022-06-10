EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the Diaconate: Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites all the faithful to attend the ordination of 18 deacons to the Diocese of Orlando or view online via live stream at Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
• Corpus Christi Mass: Saturday, June 19, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Pray, sing and reflect on the Mystery of the Most Holy Eucharist at the Corpus Christi celebration. Mass followed by Eucharistic Adoration procession and prayer at Eucharistic altars of repose.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Solemnity of the Sacred Heart Vigil: Friday, June 24, 7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary will hold a vigil in honor of the hearts of Jesus and Mary. Celebrant: Father Miguel González, cathedral rector. Parking is available in the parking garage at the northeast corner of Robinson Street and Orange Avenue
• Human Trafficking Event: Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Our Saviour Parish-Angel Room, 5301 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. The Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force will host a free awareness session including topics on global and local trafficking, how we contribute to it, and how to recognize the signs to protect our children. Register: tinyurl.com/cccf-htevents. Christine Commerce, ccommerce@cflcc.org, 407-658-1818, Ext. 1122.
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Eucharistic Miracles of the World: June 13-17, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., St. Augustine Parish, 375 N. Sunset Drive, Casselberry. Designed and created by Blessed Carlo Acutis, visit Eucharistic Miracles through informative panels and Eucharistic Adoration.
• La Salette Laity Summit V: June 16-18, Good Shepherd Parish, 5900 Oleander Drive, Orlando. The Missionaries of La Salette Laity Summit V, held every three years, is an opportunity to discover the La Salette mission, spirituality, charism and their works. $25 at registration includes materials, gifts/mementos, shirt, bag and folders. Summit meals, workshops, entertainment, speakers, liturgies and special events are free. Register by calling 407-277-3939 or email Pastor, La Salette Father James A. Henault: jahenault@msn.com. Bishop Noonan will be celebrating the Summit closing bilingual Mass Saturday, June 18, at 5 p.m.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: Wednesdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others anticipating in the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 863-353-1673.
• Early Catholic Family Life training workshop: Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., ECFL is an exciting parent/child program emphasizing the importance of putting faith at the center of family life. It is an excellent way to bring parents with young children into the life of the parish and to assist them to develop the spirituality their children were given at baptism. Register for free workshop visit https://www.earlycatholicfamilylife.org/.
• Vacation Bible School: Monday, June 20-Friday, June 24, 8:45 a.m.-noon, St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. For children ages 4 to 11, $25 per child or $50 for an entire family. Registration deadline: May 31. Deacon Joe Catanello, deaconjoecatanello@gmail.com
SAN PEDRO RETREATS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Nazareth Vocational Discernment for Young Women: Saturday, June 11, 2:45-4 p.m.; Tuesday, June 21, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Discernment Group for young women ages 16-35 interested in learning more about religious life. The group is for general interest in religious life. Who are religious sisters? How do we live? How do we serve? How do we love the Lord and the world through His Heart? Contact Sister Kristi Bergman, srkristi@piercedhearts.org or call the convent Landline: 407-960-2423.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, June 21, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• Movie Night-Paul, Apostle of Christ: Thursday, June 23, 7-9 p.m., Bldg. 300, St. John the Apostle. $10, popcorn served.
• Revive Marriage Weekend: Friday, June 24, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 26, 11:30 a.m. Strengthen the emotional and spiritual connection between you and your spouse. Talks led by experienced speakers.
STATE EVENTS
• Florida Eucharistic Congress: Friday, June 17 at Queen of Peace, 10900 S.W. 24 Ave., Gainesville, to Saturday, June 18, at St. Joseph Parish, 11757 Old St. Augustine #2001 in Jacksonville. Theme is “Were not our hearts burning while He spoke to us on the way.” Guest speakers: Archbishop Nelson Perez (English and Spanish tracks), Curtis Martin, founder of FOCUS Ministries (English tracks), Joe Melendez (youth tracks), and Marilyn Santos, associate director of USCCB Secretariat of Evangelization and Catechesis (English and Spanish tracks). Includes children’s track (Visit https://flec.dosafl.com/childrens-track). Hosted by the Diocese of St. Augustine. Event for young adults, Saturday evening, June 18, 7-9 p.m. for a Theology on Tap, Legacy Ale Works (14965 Old St. Augustine) in Jacksonville. FREE. Bring your friends and family. https://flec.dosafl.com.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, June 24, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 N.E. 21st St., Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
• Surviving Divorce: Wednesdays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. Visit https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call The Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center: Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
URGENT NEEDS
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
