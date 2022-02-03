EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Mass for Marriage: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Annual celebration held during National Marriage Week to highlight the Sacrament and vocation of marriage. Married couples, their families and all who support marriage are invited to attend. Parking available in parking garage on the northwest corner of Robinson Street and Orange Avenue. Livestreamed via YouTube and Facebook.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Film – Blind Eyes Opened: Friday, Feb. 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 5125 S. Apopka Vineland Rd., Orlando and 7-9 p.m. at Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting a free film viewing of Blind Eyes Opened to bring awareness of this heinous issue plaguing our neighborhoods and communities. Followed by brief description of what we do, signs to look for, and how to report issues. For ages 12 and up. Viewer discretion is advised. 407-658-1818, ext. 1122
• Taste of The Villages: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 4:30-7:30 p.m., The Brownwood Hotel and Spa, 3003 Brownwood Blvd., The Villages. Support the Lazarus Free Medical and Dental Clinics by joining more than a dozen area restaurants in sharing their best fare. Enjoy cocktail hour with tastings, games, contests and prizes, silent auction, share the wealth raffle, cash bar and more. Free afterparty featuring greatest hits/line dancing. Western dress optional. Renee Baker, rbaker@cflcc.org, www.cflcc.org.
• Prayer Vigil for Human Trafficking Victims: Tuesday, Feb. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Oviedo Amphitheater & Cultural Center, 357 Center Lake Ln., Oviedo. Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is partnering with Seminole County Human Trafficking Task Force to help share information on this crime and pray for all those who are affected by this atrocity. Speakers: Mayor Megan Sladek, Detective Monika Sirianni with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Human Trafficking Survivor and more. Prayer followed by lighting candles.
• Beloved — High School Young Women’s Retreat: Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., UCF Campus Ministry, Northview Bldg., 3925 Lockwood Blvd #1051, Oviedo. Discover the joy of your identity as a Beloved daughter of the Almighty, made to shine. Learn to practically live out a life of faith and virtue; learn about different vocations, saints, devotions, and ways to pray; and how to listen with your heart to God’s Will for your life. https://beloved-shine-feb2022.eventbrite.com
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for its mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. Currently the mission is building 41 houses in La Cueva. Contact the Mission Office at 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family and Life presents topics relating to faith Mondays 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Rise Up Men’s Conference-Put on the Armor of God: Saturday, March 26, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 5125 S. Apopka Vineland Rd., Orlando. Conference for Catholic men featuring dynamic talks, music, Mass, and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Based on Ecl 4:12 – “Where one alone may overcome, two together can resist.” Offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese. $25, lunch included. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-catholic-mens-conference-riseup-tickets-211145561057
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Divine Will Prayer Group: Wednesday, Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. We’re anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy will be done on Earth as it is in heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 863-353-1673.
• Catholics Coming Home: Thursday, Feb. 10, 8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 4545 Anderson Rd., Orlando; If you are a Catholic that has been away from the Church, we want to welcome you home. Come and ask questions, explore your faith, and consider coming home. Call Jeanne Fifer, 407-620-1329.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) At PAL you will learn you are not alone. Come and discover there is hope. Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park (same location, new address)- https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Eucharistic cenacle: Friday, Feb. 4, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, adoration, praise and worship and prayer.
• Senior Day — What’s in a name?: Thursday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle. Take a journey into the past with Sister Gianna Grace Perino, SCTJM, and pray in the present while hoping for the future with Our Lady of Lourdes. $15. Coffee and danish are served at 9 a.m. Program begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by lunch and Mass. Must R.S.V.P.
• VIVIT — youth and young adult adoration: Tuesday, Feb. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, adoration, and praise and worship prayer.
• Fill Your Cup — Restored: Thursday, Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Replenish your stores of spiritual, mental, emotional and physical energy. Speaker: Deborah Cruz, registered clinical social worker. $10.
• Memorial Mass: Friday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m., Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for deceased diocesan priests, deacons remembered during January.
• Relationship Recharge Marriage Workshop: Saturday, Feb. 26, 9-11 a.m., St. Augustine Hall. Is your marriage important to you? Are you tired of the dullness of everyday tasks? Join us for a Relationship Recharge Workshop. $30. Must R.S.V.P.
• Passionate Pilgrims — On the road to resurrection Lent weekend retreat: Friday, March 4, 4 p.m.-Sunday, March 6, 12:30 p.m. Prepare for a deep and abiding experience of Easter. Through art, music, guided reflection, journaling, common prayer, and plenty of quiet contemplation, Missionary of the Precious Blood Father Ben Berinti will lead you to several stops along the passionate path leading to the resurrection.
• Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, March 17, 6 p.m.–Sunday, March 20, 1:30 p.m. A silent retreat guided by Franciscan Father Vianney Cunningham and Jeanne and Tony Walter, members of the Secular Franciscan Order. San Pedro Center offers opportunities for an experience of Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. This retreat is limited to eight retreatants and fills up quickly.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• DivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing from the pain of separation or divorce. This 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. Plan, share, and reach out to us before the event with any questions or concerns. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez 407-973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Parish 407-847-2500.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
