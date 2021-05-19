EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination: May 29, 10-11:30 a.m. via livestream. Bishop John Noonan will celebrate Mass for the Ordination to the Priesthood of three transitional deacons — Deacons Francisco Ojeda, Nathanael Soliven, and Roberto Marquez. Held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Due to COVID restrictions, the Mass of Ordination will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese
• Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi): Sunday, June 6, noon-4 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites all to pray, sing and reflect on the Mystery of the Eucharist at the Corpus Christi Procession. Mass at 4 p.m., followed by Eucharistic Adoration. Procession and prayer at Eucharistic altars of repose, highlighting music and traditions of various ethnic communities in the diocese, begins at 2:30 p.m.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Missions: Construction missions have resumed. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates are: May 29-June 5, June 19-26, July 17-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• First-ever Charity (Motorcycle) Ride for Vocations: Thursday, May 27, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Mass celebrated with Archbishop Thomas Wenski and Auxiliary Bishop Enrique Delgado at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Weston. Riders will travel up Route 27 to Knights of Columbus Council 6624 in Kissimmee. Contact Stephen Bell, Knightrider1997@comcast.net, 904-860-2284. www.floridakofc.org/Events-and-Exemplifications-Calendar?fldView=event&fldEventID=687983&page=3&
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, June 21, 6-9:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. 352-347-9317.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, June 15, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Volunteers needed to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org,
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: first Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
San Pedro events
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park:
• Father’s Day Cookout: Sunday, June 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. Begin the day with Mass in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel followed by a cookout and lawn games. Enjoy delicious hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, and more.
• Superhero Summer Camp: June 6 – July 23, various sessions. Themed Superhero Training, campers will discover how to use their unique gifts and talents as superpowers, trust in the armor of God for protection, and rely on the Holy Spirit as their sidekick. By the end of the week, participants will have knowledge and tools to defeat the ultimate villain, sin. For pricing, dates and information, visit www.sanpedrocenter/summer-camp.
• Memorial Mass for June Deceased Priests: Monday, June 28, 10:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Come pray for our priests who passed during the month of June.
