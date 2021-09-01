EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Blue Mass: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 12:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Parking in the Jefferson St. Garage. Tickets will be validated. Join Bishop John Noonan as he celebrates Mass and prays for the safety of our dedicated first responders. Watch livestream: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese or https://www.youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
• Harvest Ball: Saturday, Oct. 16, Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites you to attend the 17th annual Harvest Ball to benefit Bishop Grady Villas. Bishop Grady Villas supports persons with disabilities to use their God-given gifts to achieve greater independence, physical and emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. Silent and live auctions, live entertainment, dancing, and gourmet dinner. Visit https://www.bishopgradyvillas.org/harvest-ball-2021-registration.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Diaconate Discernment Nights: 6:30 -8:30 p.m. - Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland; Wednesday, Sept. 29, Annunciation Parish, Altamonte Springs; Monday, Oct. 4, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Viera; Thursday, Oct. 7, St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Summerfield; Tuesday, Oct. 26, Basilica of St. Paul Parish, Daytona Beach; Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, Kissimmee. The Diocese of Orlando, Office of the Permanent Diaconate is calling on the Church community to bring forth reputable men, servants, filled with the Spirit, to discern a call to the permanent diaconate.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to Forming Disciples Certification Program – Diocese of Orlando, Florida (orlandodiocese.org) or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Mission: Oct. 23-30. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org. Mission date: Oct. 23-30.
• Young Adult Summit: Friday, Oct. 8, 6-9 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Parish – Bishop Grady Hall, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Keynote speaker Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Bishop Noonan. Free. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Youth Summit: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bishop Moore High School - Heidrich Center (Dome), 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Keynote speaker Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Paul J. Kim, Catholic Speaker. FREE. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Go Beyond Women’s Conference: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Theme: Born for This. Join Sister Josephine Garrett (English), Rita Martinez (Spanish), and Márcia Bastos Da Silva (Portuguese).
SAN PEDRO CENTER
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Spiritual Rx for Stress – Friday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Sept. 19. Unmanaged stress can lead to crippling anxiety. Come and learn how to identify and manage stress through talks, while refueling with Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Licensed mental health counselors will be available if desired. Commuting and on-campus options.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Third International Mass: Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Come and celebrate the variety of cultures and traditions that are present within our Catholic community. Everyone is invited to proudly represent their heritage by wearing traditional clothing from their homeland. Information: Francine Di Scala, fdiscala@stmarkrcc.com
• Peter Richard Conte Concert: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Peter Richard Conte, Wanamaker Grand Court Organist. Free.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• DivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 thru Dec. 20, 2021, 7-8:30pm. DivorceCare is a 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez 407-973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Parish 407-847-2500.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m./1 p.m.-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Legion of Mary Centennial Celebration: Wednesday, Sept. 8, 10:15 a.m. Legion prayers and rosary; 11 a.m. – Mass, St. Timothy Parish, Lady Lake, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. Celebrated by Very Rev. Ed Waters.
• Mass in honor of Our Lady of Charity: Thursday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. All are invited to celebrate Mass with Father Tomás Hurtado in honor of Our Lady of Charity (Nuestra Señora de la Caridad del Cobre), patroness of Cuba. Parking at 62 West Jefferson Street.
• Charismatic Mass: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
