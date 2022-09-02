DIOCESAN EVENTS

• Labor Trafficking – A Form Modern-Day Slavery in Our Communities: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7-8:30 p.m., free/virtual. The Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is debuting its Labor Trafficking Presentation. Explore what is happening in our local communities and how we can make a difference. Contact Christine Commerce, ccommerce@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1122. RSVP for the event. RSVP for the event: tinyurl.com/cccf-htevents.

