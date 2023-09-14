EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN

• Blue Mass: Friday, Sept. 29, 12:10 p.m.-1:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 210 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites the community to join their voices in prayer on the feasts of St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael, the archangels, for the safety of our dedicated first responders who put their lives in harm’s way for the protection of people. Limited free parking available in the MAA Robinson garage on the corner of North Orange Avenue and West Robinson Street.

