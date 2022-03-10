UCF GRAD ENTERS NOVITIATE
LENTEN PLANKS
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Legacy Planning Series: Thursdays, March 17 and 24, 10-11 a.m., St. Patrick Parish, 6803 Old Hwy. 441, Mt. Dora. March 17, taxes and estates; March 24, Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy. mbaugh@stpatrickmtdora.org, 352-383-8556.
• Virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid: Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders with training provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services. All trainings are virtual. To register, email kosborn@cflcc.org.
• Senior Symposium: Saturday, March 19, 9 a.m.-noon, Blessed Trinity Parish, 4545 Anderson Rd., Orlando. Dedicated to all seniors in the Diocese of Orlando addressing topics like Catholic living will, healthcare surrogate information, and Catholic funeral services. Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/senior-symposium-tickets-238447842917. For more information, contact us at slfl@orlandodiocese.org. Contact Tomás Evans 407-246-4912.
• Virtual Adult Mental Health First Aid (for adults working with adults): Monday, March 21, noon-4:30 p.m., virtual.
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for its mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Contact the Mission Office at 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Rise Up Men’s Conference — Put on the Armor of God: Saturday, March 26, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Conference for Catholic men featuring dynamic talks, music, Mass, and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Based on Ecl 4:12 – “Where one alone may overcome, two together can resist.” Offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese. $25, lunch included. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-catholic-mens-conference-riseup-tickets-211145561057
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, March 25, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m., Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Rosary: After daily Masses, Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Friends of the Poor Walk: Saturday, March 19, 8-11 a.m., Fort Mellon Park, Pavillion 1, 600 E 1st St., Sanford. Hosted by the Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at All Souls Parish. runsignup.com
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) We understand that everyone experiences this journey at their own pace. At PAL you will learn you are not alone. Come and discover there is hope. Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: Wednesday, March 23, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. We believe acting in the will of God is the supernatural solution to heal our fallen world. In it, we no longer rely on human will for resolutions, but divine will alone. David Russell, 863-353-1673.
• Coastal Laps for Life: Saturday, April 9, 7:30 -10:30 a.m., Father Lopez Catholic High School, 3918 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. Run a 5k to help the Knights of Columbus raise funds for sonogram machines in Florida, $35. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/ DaytonaBeach/LapsforLife5KinDaytonaBeach 2022.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park (same location, new address)- https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Vivet — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, March 15, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required.
• Aim Higher — Florida Young Men’s Retreat: Friday, March 18, 4 p.m. – Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m. Hosted by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Brothers and Priests for young men between the ages of 18-35. This retreat will go deeply into the dignity and vocation of all men and their call to holiness, purpose, sacrifice and service for the kingdom of God. To be placed on a waiting list, contact the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Brothers and Priests at brothersandpriests@piercedhearts.org
• This is My Beloved Son, Listen to Him — Lenten day retreat: Tuesday, April 12, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. These days there are many voices out there and they all seem to be competing for our attention. On the Second Sunday of Lent, we hear the voice of the Father exhorting us to listen to Jesus. Lent is an invitation to listen. Led by Fr. Anthony Aarons. $35. Light breakfast and lunch will be served.
• Children’s Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, noon-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Join us at San Pedro for Holy Week as we follow the Passion of Christ through activities and prayers for kids. Free.
• Good Friday Outdoor Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, 3-4 p.m., Cross outside St. Anthony of Padua Hall. In the event of stormy weather, Stations of the Cross will be held in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us for our annual outdoor Stations of the Cross as we follow the Passion of Christ.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m.–2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.