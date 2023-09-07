How bout a FREE hug?

Free hugs

In response to their experience at World Youth Day and Pope Francis' message of love, Fire of God Youth Group members at St. Ann Parish in Haines City stood outside the parish doors before every Mass Aug. 22, 2023, offering free hugs to anybody and everybody who need one.
