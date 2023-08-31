Motorcycle blessing

BLESSED BE THE BIKERS:  After blessing the motorcycle of a parishioner of Ascension Parish in Melbourne, Bishop John Noonan and Father John Bosco Maison get on for a photo op.

EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN

•Mass for Remembrance and Healing for Those Affected by Suicide: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7-8 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. This Mass is a testament to the unwavering love our Creator has for every soul. Bishop Noonan invites you to join him in extending  a message to those battling inner struggles and those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Limited free parking available in the MAA Robinson garage on the corner of North Orange Avenue and West Robinson Street. 

