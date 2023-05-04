EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the Priesthood: Join Bishop John Noonan as he celebrates the Ordination to the priesthood of Deacons Ángel García, Zachary Parker and Edgar Serrano, Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. View via livestream on the Diocese of Orlando Facebook page. 407-246-4875
• Eucharistic Pilgrimage, The Gift of Sacred Mystery: Bishop John Noonan and Father Anthony Aarons invite you to join them for a Eucharistic Pilgrimage: The Gift of Sacred Mystery, Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. This event will feature presentations by Bishop-emeritus Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine, Father Jorge Torres, secretariat of clergy, consecrated life and vocations of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and a host of others whose witness will bring us to know how to be a Eucharist. The celebration of Mass will conclude with a Eucharistic Procession with prayer, song and blessing at altars of repose created by the cultural communities of the Diocese of Orlando. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eucharistic-pilgrimage-the-gift-of-sacred-mystery-tickets-619095951657
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. First Saturday talks focus on the spirituality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Confession available at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass.
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Various dates. Virtual, Wednesday, May 10. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single day dates available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Undivided Hearts Vocational Retreat: Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. For young women ages 16-35 who may be discerning religious life. Sign up deadline: May 8. https://UndividedHearts-2023.EventBrite.com. Contact Sister Gianna Grace, SCTJM, srgiannagrace@orlandodiocese.org.
• Mother’s Day Brunch: Sunday, May 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Tickets: $32 per person, at the basilica office or via telephone until May 9. Children under age 5 are free. 407-239-6600
• Family Stability Program — Hurricanes Ian and Nicole assistance: Thursday, May 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 1310 Maximillian St., Deltona. In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul Orlando and Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Deltona, Catholic Charities of Central Florida will be providing long-term recovery assistance for those directly impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Contact Nicole Castro at 407-658-1818 Ext: 1019 or ncastro@cflcc.org for more information.
• Basilica Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, May 26, 2023, 7-9 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass followed by praise and worship, and then Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.
• Project Rachel Helpline/Retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential, non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
PARISH EVENTS
• Tony Meléndez Concert: Friday, May 5, 7 p.m., St. Isaac Jogues, 4301 S. Chickasaw Trail, Orlando ($20), and Sunday, May 7, 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish John Bosco Hall, 720 12th. St., Clermont ($15). Meléndez was born without arms and, against all odds, learned how to play guitar with his toes. Now he shares his testimony
• Catholics Returning Home: Thursdays, through May 18, 7-8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 4545 Anderson Rd., Orlando. Catholics returning home is a small support group designed for baptized Catholics who have been away from their faith for a while and would like to renew their relationship with the Catholic Church. Please join us for informal listening sessions and an update of our Catholic faith.
• Miracles of the Eucharist: Saturday, June 3 through Friday, June 9, St. Augustine Parish, 375 N. Sunset Drive, Casselberry. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Monday through Friday, June 5-9, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Learn more about the Real Presence of the Eucharist in this extensive exhibition of the principal Eucharistic Miracles taking place through the ages. There will also be Eucharistic Adoration.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, May 5, 7-9 p.m. (Every first Friday). Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, adoration, praise and worship and prayer. Mary, Mother of God Chapel.
• A Journey Through the Mass: Friday, May 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. – Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Join for a time of discovery on what the Church calls “The Source and Summit of the Christian Life” – The Mass with Father George Dunne, SSS. $45
• San Damiano Society-Grateful and Blessed: Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Some studies conclude writing each day in a gratitude journal improves our sleep, lowers our stress, and boosts our immunity. Every day there is something to be grateful for. We just need to see the good. $18/person.
• Mother’s Day Brunch: Sunday, May 14, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. $35 Full Registration for Adults. $20 Full Registration for Children under 8.
• Nazareth Discernment Group for Women: Saturday, May 20, 2:45-5 p.m., San Pedro’s Our Lady, Queen of Peace Convent. The discernment group is for general interest in religious life. For information, call Sister Kristi at 407-960-2423.
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Wednesday, May 17 (third Wednesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• Fill Your Cup – The Heart of St. John Paul II – His Life and Legacy Pt. 2: Thursday, May 25, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. Part 2 of 4 presented by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. $10
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, May 26, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
• San Pedro summer camp registration is open: Let your child’s light shine at Light of the World summer camp. Day camp: $350 per week. Overnight camp: $550 per week. Includes all accommodations, meals, activities and more. Dates as follows:
June 4-9, 2023: High school overnight (entering grades nine to12, ages 13-18)
June 11-16, 2023: Middle school overnight 1 (entering grades six to eight, ages 10-14)
June 25-30, 2023: Elementary school overnight (entering grades three to five, ages 8-11)
July 17-21, 2023: Day camp 2 (entering grades one to eight, ages 5-14)
July 23-28, 2023: Intermediate overnight (entering grades seven to 10, ages 12-15)
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.