EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN

• Ordination to the Priesthood: Join Bishop John Noonan as he celebrates the Ordination to the priesthood of Deacons Ángel García, Zachary Parker and Edgar Serrano, Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.-noon, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. View via livestream on the Diocese of Orlando Facebook page. 407-246-4875

