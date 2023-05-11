HONORING VETERANS

Pathways to Care veterans

Pathways to Care residents Angel, left, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Samuel, a U.S. Army veteran, are seen during the annual Seminole County Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, May 4, 2023 at the Sanford Civic Center. William Bernardo, director off Veterans in Seminole County are recognized each year in gratitude for their service. Pathways to Care, said, "The ride back to Pathways was filled with light hearted conversation about what the military experience was like for them." Pathways to Care helps vulnerable homeless men and women, many of whom are veterans, in need of a safe place to heal from serious illness or injury.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida hurricane relief

Catholic Charities of Central Florida teams up with the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of the Lakes Parish in Deltona May 4, to help provide relief to residents still experiencing loss and damages from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. The two organizations will be at Our Lady of the Lakes again, 1310 Maximilian St., Deltona, Thursday, May 18, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

