• In Your Hands-Healing and Awareness of Suicide: Saturday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 5125 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando. In Your Hands — Healing and Awareness of Suicide: A Pastoral Response is a day to heal through Mass, and an opportunity for confession, and learn more about suicide from individuals trained to share God’s Divine Mercy. Lunch: $10. Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health in partnership with Diocese of Orlando Office of Laity, Family and Life. Contact Monica Sacco, msacco@orlandodiocese.org. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/510788571367

