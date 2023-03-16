UPCOMING CONFERENCE
• In Your Hands-Healing and Awareness of Suicide: Saturday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 5125 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando. In Your Hands — Healing and Awareness of Suicide: A Pastoral Response is a day to heal through Mass, and an opportunity for confession, and learn more about suicide from individuals trained to share God’s Divine Mercy. Lunch: $10. Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health in partnership with Diocese of Orlando Office of Laity, Family and Life. Contact Monica Sacco, msacco@orlandodiocese.org. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/510788571367
EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Chrism Mass: Bishop Noonan invites all the faithful to the celebration of the Chrism Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Apopka Vineland Ave., Orlando, Monday, April 3 at 11 a.m., or via livestream on the diocesan Facebook page. During the Chrism Mass Bishop Noonan will consecrate the holy oils used in Sacraments and other celebrations during the year. The Chrism Mass is also an opportunity for all priests to renew their priestly commitment and for jubilarian priests celebrating 25, 50, and other significant anniversaries to be honored.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Basilica Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, March 24, 2023, 7-9 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass followed by praise and worship, and then Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.
• 40 Days for Life: Through Sunday, April 2. Help save lives by praying for an end to abortion. To find a vigil near you, https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/vigil-search.aspx
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Various dates. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single day dates available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Project Rachel Helpline/Upcoming March retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join Father Anthony Aarons as he reflects on the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary.
PARISH EVENTS
• Vatican International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibition: Saturday, March 18-24, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Timothy Parish, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. The exhibition presents some of the principle eucharistic miracles that took place throughout the ages in various countries of the world and which are recognized by the Church. With an extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions placed on panels, one can “virtually visit” the places where the miracles took place.
• Encountering Jesus in the Eucharist — Becoming the Very Mystery We Receive: Sunday, March 19, 1-3 p.m., St. Faustina Parish, 15551 N. Boggy Marsh Rd., Clermont. Mary Amore plumbs the depths of the greatest mystery of our Catholic faith and how lives can be spiritually transformed by our encounter of Jesus in the Eucharist.
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Father Anthony Aarons speaks about the Sorrowful Mysteries. First Saturday talks focus on the spirituality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Confession available at 10:30 a.m. for those desiring it, followed by Mass.
• Parish Seder Meal: Tuesday, April 4, 7-9 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Traditional Jewish Passover meal about the story of the Exodus (Haggadah) is read and ritual actions are performed such as blessing and drinking of wine, partaking in symbolic foods and reciting prayers and hymns. Tickets available through the parish website and after all the Masses March 18-19, $25 per person.
• Tenebrae - Service of Shadows: Wednesday, April 5, 6-7 p.m. St. John the Baptist Parish, 7525 S US Highway 41, Dunnellon.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment for Women: Saturday, March 18, 2:45-5 p.m., Convent. The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary offer a discernment group for women from the ages of 16–35 who are interested in learning more about religious life.
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, March 21 (third Tuesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• Fill Your Cup – Grateful and Blessed: Thursday, March 23, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. Author Sally Brown teaches the benefits of a daily gratitude journal. $10
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, March 24, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
• Holy Week Retreat — Oh Happy Fault of Adam, Entering the Good News of Holy Week: Tuesday, April 4, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Building 300. Led by John Molloy, of the Diocese of Orlando, retreatants will reflect on how to enter into the puzzling plan and language of Good News and make a total response that affects everything. Light breakfast and lunch served. $35
• Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper: Thursday, April 6, 7-8 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel.
• Childrens’ Good Friday Stations: Friday, April 7, 12-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary as they follow the Passion of Christ through activities and prayers for kids.
• Good Friday Outdoor Stations: Friday, April 7, 3-4 p.m. Follow the Passion of Christ praying the outdoor Stations of the Cross. Meet by the large outdoor crucifix by St. Anthony of Padua Hall. In inclement weather, stations will be at Mary, Mother of God Chapel.
• Holy Saturday Easter Vigil: Saturday, April 8, 8-10 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel.
• San Damiano Society-No Thought Is Worth Thinking: Thursday, April 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua. We are not our thoughts…yet they occupy most of our time and are living and roaming freely in our minds. What do our thoughts reveal about us? Come learn from the desert fathers, what they have to teach us today about awareness and Catholic contemplative prayer, presented by Basha Perez. $18/person.
• Undivided Hearts Vocational Retreat: Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. For young women ages 16-35 who may be discerning religious life. Sign up deadline: May 8. https://UndividedHearts-2023.EventBrite.com. Contact Sr. Gianna Grace, SCTJM with questions: srgiannagrace@orlandodiocese.org.
• San Pedro summer camp registration is open: Let your child’s light shine at Light of the World summer camp. Day camp: $350 per week. Overnight camp: $550 per week. Includes all accommodations, meals, activities and more. Dates as follows:
June 4-9, 2023: High school overnight (entering grades nine to12, ages 13-18)
June 11-16, 2023: Middle school overnight 1 (entering grades six to eight, ages 10-14)
June 19-23, 2023: Day camp 1 (entering grades one to eight, ages 5-14)
June 25-30, 2023: Elementary school overnight (entering grades three to five, ages 8-11)
July 9-14, 2023: Middle school overnight 2 (entering grades six to eight, ages 10-14)
July 17-21, 2023: Day camp 2 (entering grades one to eight, ages 5-14)
July 23-28, 2023: Intermediate overnight (entering grades seven to 10, ages 12-15)
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
