EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN

• Eucharistic Pilgrimage, The Gift of Sacred Mystery: Bishop John Noonan and Father Anthony Aarons invite you to join them for a Eucharistic Pilgrimage: The Gift of Sacred Mystery, Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. This event will feature presentations by Bishop-emeritus Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine, Father Jorge Torres, secretariat of clergy, consecrated life and vocations of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, and a host of others whose witness will bring us to know how to be a Eucharist. The celebration of Mass will conclude with a Eucharistic Procession with prayer, song and blessing at altars of repose created by the cultural communities of the Diocese of Orlando. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eucharistic-pilgrimage-the-gift-of-sacred-mystery-tickets-619095951657

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.