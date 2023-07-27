DIOCESAN EVENTS
• First Friday Divine Mercy Chaplet: Aug. 4, 7 p.m. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet with Eucharistic Exposition every first Friday.
• First Saturday with the Blessed Mother Virgin Mary Series: Aug. 5. Presentation at 9 a.m, confession at 10:30 a.m., and daily Mass at noon. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join us for in honoring our Blessed Mother by listening to a presentation by Father Anthony Aarons.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: In the Fire of the Pierced Hearts: Friday, Aug. 25 7:30-9:30 p.m. Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship, and prayer. The Eucharistic Cenacle will be held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando.
• Soup Bowl Supper: Catholic Charities of Central Florida hosts its annual Soup Bowl Supper Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Parish Life Center, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Doors open at 6 p.m., program begins at 7 p.m. Enjoy soups prepared by area chefs, silent and live auctions, entertainment and a variety of desserts. Cocktail reception with wine included. Proceeds benefit Pathways to Care, an organization providing a safe place for veterans and homeless men and women recovering from serious illness and injury. Tickets: $100. Visit https://bit.ly/soupbowlsupper2023.
• Florida Culture of Life Conference: The annual Florida Culture of Life Conference, formerly known as the State Respect Life Conference, keeps with the Church’s teaching that all human life has dignity and is to be protected. The conference will cover the Church’s response to societal injustices such as the death penalty, abortion, human trafficking, and mental health. Oct. 13-14, 2023, at St. Sylvester Parish 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway in Gulf Breeze. Learn more: https://ptdiocese.org/culture-of-life-conference
• Project Rachel Helpline/Retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential, non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
• Polk County Mental Health Services: Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health Services is offering mental health counseling services and psychiatric evaluations to people who reside in Polk County for those who might not seek mental health treatment due to cost or other financial restrictions, including those who are without health insurance or are underinsured. Contact Catholic Charities Behavioral Health Services at 407-658-1818, ext. 1069.
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Various dates. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single-day dates available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
PARISH EVENTS
• Sarah Hart in concert – An Evening with Jesus: Sunday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join Catholic musician Sarah Hart, a Grammy-nominated and Mark Award winning songwriter. Her songs have been recorded by numerous recording artists, and have appeared in television, film and commercials. $35.
• Catholics in Recovery: Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Zoom/In-person and Fridays, 8 p.m., 12-step Book Study-Imitation of Christ, Our Lady of Lourdes, Daytona Beach. For those seeking freedom from addictions and compulsions. Contact catholicrecoveryministries@gmail.com
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Quo Vadis? July 31 to Aug. 2, 2023. Quo Vadis is a camp experience with priests and seminarians to explore those deeper questions. Join us for a few days of prayer, sports, conversation and more. It’s an opportunity to learn more about the priesthood, grow in faith and better discern God’s call. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quo-vadis-2023-tickets-543110256397
• Women’s Summer Retreat – Re-creation with Sarah Hart: Friday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m. Join Sarah Hart, an acclaimed Catholic musician and retreat leader, for the transformative Re-Creation Catholic women’s retreat. This enchanting retreat is designed to rejuvenate and inspire women of all ages and stages of life.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: In the Fire of the Pierced Hearts: Friday, Aug. 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship, and prayer. The Eucharistic Cenacle will be held at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Grady Lane, Orlando, FL 32792
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Wednesday, Aug. 16 (third Wednesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• Nazareth Discernment Group for Women: Aug. 19, 2:45-5 p.m., San Pedro’s Our Lady, Queen of Peace Convent. The discernment group is for general interest in religious life. For information, call Sister Kristi at 407-960-2423.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Prayer Group: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 7:30-8:30 p.m. All are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary to pray the Rosary and other prayers to our Blessed Mother. 95 Grady Lane, Winter Park, FL 32792.
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Meeting schedule found at ladypoverty.org and go to “meeting” tab. Email kathy.ramsey@hotmail.com for info.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Volunteers needed for Soup Bowl Supper 2023 supporting Pathways to Care Sept. 29-30, at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Altamonte Springs. For information visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f054ea5ad2ba6f58-soup1#/ To sign up, select one or more job/time slots and click “Submit and Sign Up” at the bottom of the page. If available, you are encouraged to sign up for more than one job slot.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
