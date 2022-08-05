DIOCESAN EVENTS

Construction Missions: Saturday, Aug. 6-Saturday, Aug. 13. The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for a mission trip to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.

