The Gulde family and other St. Margaret Mary staff and parishioners prepare to leave for World Youth Day in Lisbon.

 GLENDA MEEKINS | FC

PILGRIMAGE TO LISBON FOR WORLD YOUTH DAY

Father Ángel García of Holy Cross Parish in Orlando, stands before the Basilica of the Holy Trinity in Fatima on their first stop to World Youth Day in Lisbon, Portugal.

