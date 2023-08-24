Diaconate cohort 2026

Deacon candidates and their wives pose with BIshop John Noonan following the Diaconate Rite of Candidacy held at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park, Aug, 12, 2023.

Deacon candidates seek to serve

Bishop John Noonan congratulates nine men from diaconate cohort 2026 in receiving the Rite of Candidacy. This rite preceeds their final three years of formation.

Above, deacon candidates and their wives pose with Bishop John Noonan following the Diaconate Rite of Candidacy held at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park, Aug, 12, 2023. At right, Bishop Noonan congratulates nine men from diaconate cohort 2026 in receiving the Rite of Candidacy. This rite preceeds their final three years of formation. 

