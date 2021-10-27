EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Red Mass: Thursday, Nov. 4, 12:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Join Bishop John Noonan and The Catholic Lawyers Guild of Central Florida in the Red Mass. Pray for members of the judiciary including judges, attorneys, and all members of the legal profession. Call 407-422-2005. Limited parking is available in the MAA parking garage located at 310 N. Orange Ave. Use spots designated “St. James Cathedral Parking Only.”Arrive early.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Links for Health Tournament: Saturday, Oct. 30, Kissimmee Bay Country Club, 2801 Kissimmee Bay Blvd. Supports the St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic and its ministry to uninsured families in Osceola County. The clinic has provided free healthcare to over 10,000 patients. Event features a raffle, a silent auction and an awards luncheon after the tournament. Register: https://cflcc.org/news-events/links-for-health/
• Go Beyond Women’s Conference: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Speakers will cover topics around the theme, “Born for This.” Join Sister Josephine Garrett (English), Dominican Sister Mariana De Jesus (Spanish), and Márcia Bastos Da Silva (Portuguese).
• Answer the Call Discipleship Retreat: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Cross Parish, 12600 Marsfield Ave, Orlando. Catechists, ministers, and lay faithful of our parishes, come and encounter Christ. Answer the Call discipleship retreats lead participants to the heart of the Gospel. Ponder anew the invitation of Christ to follow Him and make disciples of all nations. $15, register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-2022-answer-the-call-discipleship-retreats-tickets-156558277021
• Legacy Planning Series: Monday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13, 9:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m., All Souls Parish, 3280 W. First St. (S.R. 46), Sanford. Nov. 29: Will and estate planning; Dec. 6: Taxes and estates; Dec. 13: Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy of faith. R.S.V.P. mvalente@allsoulssanford.org or call 407-322-3795.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family and Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Mission: Saturday, Jan. 1-8. The Office of Missions is looking for experienced construction volunteers only for its January mission trip to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. Currently the mission is building 41 houses in La Cueva. Contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Mini-golf Fundraising Event: Saturday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. Have fun and help raise funds for San Pedro Spiritual Development Center by participating in their first ever Mini-Golf Tournament.
• Senior Day with Father Anthony Aarons: Thursday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Building 300. “We Remember” - Veteran’s Day is often called Remembrance Day - explore how and why we should remember. $15. Coffee and danish at 9 a.m., and program begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by lunch and Mass. Must R.S.V.P.
• Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. – Sunday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. A silent retreat guided by Franciscan Father Vianney Cunningham and lay Franciscans Jeanne and Tony Walter. Experience Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. Limited to eight retreatants.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, Nov. 15, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Nov. 26, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
PARISH EVENTS
• Scott Hahn: Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:30 a.m., St. Paul Parish, 1330 Sunshine Ave., Leesburg. Listen to Scripture scholar Scott Hahn. Free.
• MPB Family Golf Tournament: Saturday, Oct. 30, Tee time 8:30 a.m., Twin Rivers Golf Club, 2100 Ekana Dr, Oviedo. Sign up at oviedocatholic.org
• St. Vincent DePaul Friends of the Poor Virtual 5k Walk/Run: Monday, Nov. 1-Sunday, Nov. 7. The St. Vincent de Paul conference at Holy Family Parish in Orlando, hosts Friends of the Poor Walk/Run. The 5K event will be VIRTUAL. Participate in any location throughout the week. Your support helps stock our shelves with food to help those in need in the central Florida community. 407-481-3223. Sign up: https://www.svdpholyfamily.org/
• Mourning Loss During the Holiday Season: Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-noon, St. Faustina Parish, 1714 U.S. Hwy. 27, Glenbrook Commons, Clermont. Have you lost someone and fear how you will get through the holidays? Come and learn how to navigate loss during the holiday season with Catholic Charities of Central Florida director of Behavioral Health Services, Catherine Galda. Sponsored by St. Faustina’s Bereavement and Consolation Ministry. Call 352-515-9297, ext. 102 to register. Masks preferred, but not mandatory.
• Makers Market: Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Blessed Sacrament Parish, 720 12th St., Clermont. Handmade crafts, gifts and home goods, holiday decor, food court, bake sale, raffle. Free admission and parking. Sponsored by Blessed Sacrament Council of Catholic Women.
• Black and Gold Legacy Gala: Saturday, Nov. 13, 6-10 p.m., Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Celebrate the legacy of Bishop Moore Catholic High School’s mission, while honoring individuals who have established a legacy of service and philanthropy for our community and Bishop Moore Catholic over the years. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, go to: Bishop Moore Catholic High School - Legacy Gala 2021 (bidpal.net)
SUPPORT MINISTries
Deaf ministry:
• scension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Every Sunday – 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• scension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sunday of every month except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and Divorced ministry
• urviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• ivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 2021 / 7-8:30pm. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing from the pain of separation or divorce. This 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. Plan, share, and reach out to us before the event with any questions or concerns. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez, 407-973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Parish 407-847-2500.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m./1 p.m.-3 p.m. 1st and 3rd Fridays of every month 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
