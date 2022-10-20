EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Harvest Ball: Saturday, Oct. 22, 6-11 p.m., Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites you to attend the Harvest Ball to benefit Magnify of Central Florida/Bishop Grady Villas, to magnify the God-given gifts of people with disabilities. The event includes silent and live auctions, live entertainment, dancing, and gourmet dinner. Visit www.magnifyfl.org
• Red Mass; Wednesday, Nov. 10, 12:10- 1:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Come join Bishop John Noonan and the Catholic Lawyers Guild of Central Florida to pray for members of the judiciary including judges, attorneys, and all members of the legal profession. During the Red Mass, Catholics reaffirm their commitment to justice and their faith. For more information call 407-422-2005. Free parking available at the northwest corner of Orange Ave. and Robinson St. (MAA Robinson Garage).
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Let’s Talk About Alzheimer’s and Dementia: Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m., St. Faustina Parish, 1714 U.S.-27, Glenbrook Commons, Clermont. Family, friends, and caregivers, come and learn about these illnesses and discover resources available for caregivers. For more information and to secure your spot call: 352-515-9297 Ext. 102. Free and open to the public.
• Eucharistic Day of Revival: Saturday, Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m. check-in; 9 a.m. Mass; 10 a.m.-noon, Christ the King Mission, 14045 N. U.S. Highway 301, Citra. Catechists, pastoral ministers and ministry volunteers are invited to a morning of reflection on the Eucharistic Revival. No charge. R.S.V.P. to Sister Juliet Nakalema, srateenyi@yahoo.com. Morning hospitality and lunch provided.
• Legacy Series: Wednesdays Nov. 2, 9 and 16: 11 a.m.-noon, Blessed Trinity Parish Community Center, 5 S.E. 17th St., Ocala. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida, in partnership with Blessed Trinity Parish, Ocala is hosting a Legacy Planning Seminar Series. Register for one or more sessions. Contact Katherine Baker at kbaker@blessedtrinity.org or call 352-629-8092 ext. 3218. Free lunch, planning resources and consultation with each speaker. Nov. 2: Will and estate planning; Nov. 9: Financial planning; Nov. 16: Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy of faith.
• Blessed Mother: Mary’s Fiat — True Power is Service: Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Avenue, Orlando. Presented by speaker Carol Brinati. Talks focused on the spirituality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Free. Good will donation accepted. Register at: https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/first-saturdays-with-the-blessed-mother
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, the next one is Nov. 3, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Fill Your Cup – So Great a Cloud of Witnesses! Taking Our Place in the Communion of Saints: Thursday, Oct. 27, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. To fill your cup means to replenish your stores of spiritual, mental, emotional and physical energy. Join us monthly for prayer, discussion, and a top up! This month’s speaker is Deacon Tommy Cuff. $10.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Nov. 4, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, followed by praise, worship, and Eucharistic Adoration, first Fridays.
• Franciscan Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m. – Sunday. Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas the Apostle, Bldg. 500. Experience the Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. Share in the rhythm of solitude and quiet of St. Francis of Assisi in this silent retreat guided by Jeanne and Tony Walter, members of the Secular Franciscan Order. Limited space available.
• San Damiano Society-No Thought is Worth Thinking: Thursday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. We are not our thoughts, yet they occupy most of our time-living and roaming freely in our minds. What do our thought revel about us? Basha Perez teaches us about the desert fathers, early Christian hermits who lived simply in the Egyptian desert and what they have to teach us today about awareness and Catholic contemplative prayer. The simple prayer practices of our ancestors in faith can help us train our minds to develop present moment awareness.
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Young Women: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2:45 - 5 p.m. The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary have started a discernment group for young women from the ages of 16–35 who are interested in learning more about religious life.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 7:45-9:15 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Oct. 28, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park. Come and pray with us for deceased priests and deacons and those lost during the current month.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
