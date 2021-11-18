SAN PEDRO
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• A Christmas Celebration: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 6-8 p.m. Bring the whole family for the annual Live Nativity featuring live animals, Christmas carols, food and holiday treats, photos with the Three Kings, Christmas crafts, and presentations of the Live Nativity throughout the evening. Free. Food and treats for purchase.
DIOCESANEVENTS
• Answer the Call Discipleship Retreat: Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Cross Parish, 12600 Marsfield Ave., Orlando. Catechists, ministers, and lay faithful of our parishes, come and encounter Christ. Answer the Call discipleship retreats lead participants to the heart of the Gospel. Ponder anew the invitation of Christ to follow Him and make disciples of all nations. $15, register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-2022-answer-the-call-discipleship-retreats-tickets-156558277021
• Legacy Planning Series: Monday, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, and Dec. 13, 9:30 a.m. –10:30 a.m., All Souls Parish, 3280 W. First Street (S.R. 46), Sanford. Nov. 29: Will and estate planning; Dec. 6: Taxes and estates; Dec. 13: Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy of faith. R.S.V.P. mvalente@allsoulssanford.org or call 407-322-3795.
• World Youth Day Portugal Info Meetings: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 7, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m. (Spanish) and 8 p.m. Attend one of several virtual interest meetings for the diocesan pilgrimage to World Youth Day in Portugal, 2023. This life-changing experience includes a visit to Fatima, an optional retreat on the Mediterranean coast, daily Mass, and many spiritually enriching opportunities that are part of the World Youth Day program. For more info: https://wyd2023interest.eventbrite.com
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Mission: Saturday, Jan. 1-8, 2022. The Office of Missions is looking for experienced construction volunteers only for its January mission trip to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. Currently the mission is building 41 houses in La Cueva. Contact the Mission Office at 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Nov. 26, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
PARISHEVENTS
• Emmet Cahill’s Christmas in Ireland: Friday, Dec. 3, 7:30-9 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. World acclaimed Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill to sing majestic Church hymns, Opera arias and widely adored Irish Classics. O Holy Night, Danny Boy, How Great Thou art and more. Purchase tickets at www.emmetcahill.com.
• Father Leo Patalinghug’s Grace Before Meals Pre-Christmas dinner: Saturday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 2750 E. Osceola Pkwy., Kissimmee. Father Leo Patalinghug is a Catholic priest with a mission to strengthen families and communities around the dinner table. As seen on EWTN. VIP: $50, Regular: $35. Children: $25. 407-344-9607. To order tickets, scan QR code on flyer: https://www.orlandodiocese.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/St.-Catherine-of-Siena-2.pdf
• Caravana Guadalupana: Sunday, Dec. 12, give honor and glory to our Lord Jesus Christ via the hand of Our Lady of Guadalupe in this caravan event. The caravan departs from each participating parish community and will arrive to St. James Cathedral in downtown Orlando. Bring your family and share in this devotion. Register: www.CaravanaGuadalupana.com. For information 407-707-8197.
• Christmas Spectacular: Thursday, Dec. 16, 4-7 p.m., St. Timothy Parish, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. St. Timothy Catholic Choir and Maestro Bill Doherty offer a mix of holiday music from classical to pop, sacred to secular. $20. On sale at church office 352-753-0989.
SUPPORT GROUP
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) We understand that everyone experiences this journey at their own pace. At PAL you will learn you are not alone. Come and discover there is hope. Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
