DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Quo Vadis Men’s Discernment Retreat: Monday, Aug. 1-Wednesday, Aug. 3, San Pedro, annual discernment retreat for young men who are serious about following Jesus, whether you feel called to priesthood, a career in eSports, or both, consider attending. This is an opportunity to learn how to listen to God and grow as a follower of Jesus Christ, no matter the vocation. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/quo-vadis-2022-tickets-328284276107
• Construction Missions: Saturday, Aug. 6-Saturday, Aug. 13. The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for a mission trip to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays beginning Aug. 4, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. For more information, https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
• “Your Faith Anew!” In Divine Will: Saturday, Aug. 6, 9-11 a.m., St. Faustina Parish, 1714 US 27, Suite 23, Clermont. Informational meeting about “Your Faith Anew!” In Divine Will: To increase our knowledge of the Catholic faith, work hard to remain in a state of grace, bring others to know the joy of the Gospel (save souls), glorify God and become saints through the study and practice of living in the divine will, discovered in the writings of servant of God, Luisa Piccarreta. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO RETREATS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• San Damiano Society (Senior Day): Thursday, July 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John Apostle, Building 300. A look at the Native American Servant of God, Nicholas Black Elk (1863-1950) and how one deeply spiritual man, could serve as both a traditional Oglala Lakota medicine man and a Roman Catholic catechist and mystic. Breakfast, lunch, and mass included. $18
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Aug. 5, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Holy Mass, prayer, worship and Eucharistic Adoration.
• Pathways Toward Intimacy with God Women’s Silent Retreat: Friday, Aug. 5, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 7, 11:30 a.m. A beginner’s silent retreat for women who are looking to deepen their relationship with Jesus.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Aug. 16, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, July 29, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
URGENT NEEDS
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center: Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
