EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Bishop John Noonan invites everyone to the celebration of Mass for Life, Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe (8300 Vineland Rd., Orlando), noon, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Mass is celebrated as a prayer for the sanctity of life and an end to euthanasia, the death penalty, suicide, abortion, and any action that violates the dignity of the human person made in the image and likeness of God.
• Bishop John Noonan and The Catholic Lawyers Guild invites everyone to the celebration of the Red Mass, Thursday, Jan. 26, at St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., at 12:10 p.m. Pray for members of the judiciary including judges, attorneys, and all in the legal profession. During the Red Mass, Catholics reaffirm their commitment to justice and their faith. Free parking at the northwest corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street (MAA Robinson Garage). Please arrive early.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Catholics Returning Home: Thursdays beginning Jan. 12, 6:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity Welcome Center, 4545 E. Anderson Rd., Orlando. Informal listening sessions for Catholics who have been away from the Church for a while. These sessions are offered in a support group format. Everyone is welcome. Jeanne Fifer, 407-277-1702.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
STATE EVENTS
• March for Life St. Augustine: Friday, Jan. 13 Kick Off Events include 5 p.m. - Adoration, Praise and Worship; 6 p.m. Mass; and 6:45 p.m. - Illuminated living rosary. Saturday, Jan. 14, 9 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of La Leche Shrine, 101 San Marcos Ave., St. Augustine. March begins at 10:30 a.m. Speakers follow (Melissa Cole, Dr. Jason Philips and Wayne Friday). www.marchforlifestaugustine.com
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
• Youth and Young Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you the skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Dates for adults working with children: Wednesday, Feb. 15, and March 8. Dates for adults working with adults: Tuesday, Jan. 17, Thursday, Feb. 9 and 23. For more information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Presented by Father Adam Marchese. Talks focus on the spirituality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. $10. Register at: https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/first-saturdays-with-the-blessed-mother
• Ananias Training: Saturdays, Jan. 7, Jan. 14, and Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave., Kissimmee. Ananias Training is designed to form parishioners with no previous training in “the art of spiritual accompaniment.” Scripture reflections, video and facilitated discussions will form “Ananiases.” FREE manual required. Call 407-874-2500, ext. 212. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/441624569977
• 9 Days for Life Novena: Thursday, Jan. 19 thru Friday, Jan. 27, national event. The 9 Days for Life is a novena for the protection of human life. Each day’s intention is accompanied by a short reflection and suggested actions to help build a culture of life. The daily prayers are available as webpages and PDF files, and the full novena is available as a PDF or Microsoft Word file. https://www.usccb.org/resources/9-days-life-novena
• Pastoral Care Certification Program: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at St. Joseph Parish, 118 W. Lemon Street, Lakeland. Intended to prepare lay ecclesial ministers for pastoral care ministry. The objective is to equip Pastoral Care ministers with fundamental information to aid in their pastoral care ministry, including ministry to the sick, bereavement ministry, grief support ministry, hospice care, chaplain ministry, funeral and graveside ministry and others. The six-month program is in conjunction with Saint Leo University and the Diocese of Orlando. ENROLL TODAY: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/461852251517
• Grief Support Training: Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Learn family members, loved ones and parishioners process grief.$25/person. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Training available in Spanish and English.For more information contact: Tomás Evans at tevans@orlandodiocese.org or call 407-246-4912.
• Basilica Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Jan. 27, 7-9 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Adoration, prayer, praise and worship. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• San Damiano Society-Icons-Windows to Heaven, Thursday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Join Lydia Britton as you explore holy figures and events through images conveying God’s story and the mystery of the Incarnation. Includes lunch, followed by Mass. $18/person.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• St. Catherine Siena movie: Thursday, Jan. 26, St. Augustine Bldg. 100.Though the 14th century mystic never studied theology, or learned to read or write, her life constitutes a powerful challenge to the secularism of our time. Join us for a 1-hour movie followed by discussion. $10 per person, popcorn included.
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, Jan. 27, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception, sorting/organizing donation, offering community resources, and sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. , 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
