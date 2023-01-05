EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN

• Bishop John Noonan invites everyone to the celebration of Mass for Life, Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe (8300 Vineland Rd., Orlando), noon, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. The Mass is celebrated as a prayer for the sanctity of life and an end to euthanasia, the death penalty, suicide, abortion, and any action that violates the dignity of the human person made in the image and likeness of God.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.