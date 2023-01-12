Basilica choir visits Bishop Grady Villas

The choir of the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe performed Jan. 5, 2023, at Bishop Grady Villas, a residence community for people with special abilities. Bill Picher, the basilica's music director, said, "Outreach is an important part of the Basilica Choir’s ministry. It is an honor and responsibility for us to share Mary’s Shrine to those who may not have an opportunity to come to us. The concert for the residents of Bishop Grady Villas was not only fun and exciting, but reminded us all that there is no limit to God’s love and presence no matter where we sing.”

