• Tolton: National Catholic Theater Production presents Tolton in various venues: St. Margaret Mary Parish, 526 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.; Blessed Trinity Parish, 5 S.E. 17 St., Ocala, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. Free goodwill offering. Father Augustus Tolton was America’s first black priest. National Catholic Theatre’s production of Tolton brings a message of hope and healing for the wounds that plague our culture.

