Taste of the Villages
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Ralph Martin Experience: Friday, Feb. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Holy Name of Jesus Parish Hall, 3050 Highway A1A, Indialantic. We live in challenging times. How do we live our Catholic faith in this anti-Christian culture and be positive influence for others? Listen to Ralph Martin, a Catholic television program host and author, offer ways forward. Register: www.Live4More.us
• Tolton: National Catholic Theater Production presents Tolton in various venues: St. Margaret Mary Parish, 526 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m.; Blessed Trinity Parish, 5 S.E. 17 St., Ocala, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. Free goodwill offering. Father Augustus Tolton was America’s first black priest. National Catholic Theatre’s production of Tolton brings a message of hope and healing for the wounds that plague our culture.
• Runway for Giving: Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Loew’s Royal Pacific Resort, 6300 Hollywood Way, Orlando. The 60th Annual Fashion Show, A Runway for Giving, features a silent auction, fashion show, luncheon, and more, all in support of Morning Star Catholic School. Support helps meet the school’s growing needs and educational services that special needs students require to succeed. https://one.bidpal.net/fashionshow2023/ticketing
• Vatican International Eucharistic Miracles of the World Exhibition: Saturday, March 18-24, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Timothy Parish, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake. The exhibition presents some of the principle eucharistic miracles that took place throughout the ages in various countries of the world and which have been recognized by the church. With an extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions, placed on panels, one can “virtually visit” the places where the miracles took place.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Legacy Planning Series: Wednesday, Feb. 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Parish, 5330 Babcock St., N.E., Palm Bay. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida in partnership with St. Joseph Parish, hosts the third and final part of its Legacy Planning Seminar Series— Catholic funeral rites/legacy of faith. Snacks and refreshments provided. Contact Annie O’Neill at oneilla@st-joe.org or call 321-727-1565 ext. 414.
• Catechist Formation Day: Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m; Exhibits and registration at 8 a.m. Bishop Moore Catholic High School, 3901 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Catechists, spend the day focusing on professional development and growing in your spiritual formation. Joe Paprocki, author and catechist will be the keynote speaker. $25 https://CFD2023.eventbrite.com
• 40 Days for Life: Wednesday, Feb. 22 -Sunday, April 2. Help save lives by praying for an end to abortion. To find a vigil near you, https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/vigil-search.aspx
• Basilica Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, Feb. 24, 7-9 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, adoration, prayer, praise and worship. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Starting Feb. 28. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single day dated available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Speaker: Dominican Sister of Adrian Rosemary Finnegan. $10.
• In Your Hands-Healing and Awareness of Suicide: Saturday, March 18, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 5125 S. Apopka-Vineland Rd., Orlando. In Your Hands — Healing and Awareness of Suicide: A Pastoral Response is a day to heal through Mass with Bishop John Noonan, and an opportunity for confession, and learn more about suicide from individuals trained to share God’s Divine Mercy. Lunch: $10. Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health in partnership with Diocese of Orlando Office of Laity, Family and Life. Contact Monica Sacco, msacco@orlandodiocese.org. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/510788571367
• Project Rachel Helpline/Upcoming March retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Upcoming retreats available in English and Spanish. For information, visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Feb. 21 (third Tuesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• Fill Your Cup - In the Footsteps of Jesus, A Virtual Pilgrimage to the Holy Land: Thursday, Feb. 23, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. As we prepare for the season of Lent, come and walk virtually in the footsteps of Jesus. $10
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, Feb. 24, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
• Lent retreat-The Book of the Cross: Friday, March 3, 4 p.m.-Sunday, March 5, 11:30 a.m. Join us for our annual Lenten weekend retreat led by Father Ben Berinti, CPPS. Our retreat will draw us into the central experience of the Lenten journey — the cross of Christ.
• Manna-Breads from Heaven: Thursday, March 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. John the Apostle Building 300. Join Father Benjamin Berinti, CPPS, for the third annual Lenten Day of Reflection, which includes a modified Seder demonstration. $35
• San Damiano Society-In the Footsteps of Jesus: Thursday, March 9, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Francis Hall.
• San Pedro summer camp registration is open: Let your child’s light shine at Light of the World summer camp. Day camp: $350 per week. Overnight camp: $550 per week. Includes all accommodations, meals, activities and more. Save $25 if you register by March 15, 2023. Dates as follows:
June 4-9, 2023: High school overnight (entering grades nine to12, ages 13-18)
June 11-16, 2023: Middle school overnight 1 (entering grades six to eight, ages 10-14)
June 19-23, 2023: Day camp 1 (entering grades one to eight, ages 5-14)
June 25-30, 2023: Elementary school overnight (entering grades three to five, ages 8-11)
July 9-14, 2023: Middle school overnight 2 (entering grades six to eight, ages 10-14)
July 17-21, 2023: Day camp 2 (entering grades one to eight, ages 5-14)
July 23-28, 2023: Intermediate overnight (entering grades seven to 10, ages 12-15)
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception, sorting/organizing donation, offering community resources, and sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
