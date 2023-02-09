Taste of the Villages

Almost 400 Catholic Charities of Central Florida volunteers, donors and guests gathered for the annual Taste of the Villages. The cowboy-themed fundraising event held Feb. 7, 2023, included line dancing and sampling food from 13 area restaurants.

