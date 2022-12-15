Caravan inspired by Our Lady of Guadalupe
Caravana Guadalupana made its pilgrimage from 18 parishes to St. James Cathedral in Orlando on the day prior to the anniversary of Our Lady’s apparition to Juan Diego in Tepeyac, Mexico — Dec. 11.
The notion of the caravan came to Lisette Saint-Hilaire during the pandemic. She and her deceased brother had spent years producing and acting in a re-enactment of the story of Virgin Mary appearing to Juan Diego. But the advent of COVID necessitated another option to celebrate the event
Participants were encouraged to pray the rosary on their way to the St. James Cathedral in Orlando. Upon arriving, families pause before the Blessed Sacrament for a blessing.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Bishop John Noonan invites everyone to the celebration of Mass for Life, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at noon at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Join Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Culture of Life office in praying for life from womb to tomb.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, the next one is Jan. 5, 2023, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Stations of the Crib-Advent Prayer: Monday, Dec. 19, 7-9:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. The Stations of the Crib recall the events leading up to and immediately following the birth of Christ. Suggested donation: $10.
• VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:45-9:15 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Dec. 30, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park. Come and pray with us for deceased priests and deacons and those lost during the current month.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. , 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
