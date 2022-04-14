EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
Ordination to the Priesthood: Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites the faithful to celebrate Mass and the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Joseph Tran and Zackary Gray. Mass can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese. If attending in person, park in the parking garage on the northwest corner of Orange Avenue and Robinson Street.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Young Women: Saturday, April 16, 2:45-4 p.m., San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park. The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary host Nazareth Group, a discernment group for women ages of 16–35 interested in learning more about religious life. The group meets third Saturdays. If you or someone you know would like to join them, contact Sister Kristi via email bergmank@bishopmoore.org, or call the Convent Landline: 407-960-2423.
Young Catholic Professional: Thursday, April 21, 7-9 p.m., Bar 17 Bistro at Universal’s Aventura Hotel, 6725 Adventure Way, Orlando. Join the fun for a Networking Happy Hour and evening getaway at Universal’s premier rooftop Bar 17 Bistro. Free parking. (Get garage ticket validated at bar prior to leaving). Business casual. Special Happy Hour menu pricing for YCP and our own private area to catch all the beautiful city views. Sign up: https://www.ycporlando.org/events/social-networking-happy-hour-bar-17-bistro
Middle School Human Trafficking Task Force Online Webinar: Wednesday, April 27, 7-8:15 p.m., online webinar. Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is preventing the exploitation of children through a free online awareness session for middle school students and their parents who are interested in learning more about online exploitation and the grooming process that traffickers use to target our youth. The target age for human trafficking victims is between 11 and 14. Register at https://tinyurl.com/uuzudeht.
Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
Virtual Adult Mental Health First Aid — (for adults working with adults): Wednesday, May 11, noon-3 p.m. For adults working with youth, Friday, May 27, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. This training, provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services, gives you the skills you need to support someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem and help connect them to the appropriate care. Register: Kyle Osborn, Kosborn@cflcc.org 407-658-1818 ext. 1069.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
Divine Will Prayer Group: Wednesday, April 20, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 863-353-1673.
2022 Commemorative Golf Classic: Saturday, April 30, Rio Pinar Country Club, 8600 El Prado Ave. The Knights of Columbus, St. Isaac Jogues Council #10462 will be holding its 14th annual golf event with the 2022 Commemorative Golf Classic. Proceeds benefit needs in our local community.
Exposition of Sacred Relics: Thursday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m., St. Theresa Parish, 11528 S.E. U.S. Highway 301, Belleview. A teaching and exposition of Sacred Relics by Father Carlos Martins, a Vatican-appointed expert on relics. He will share an extraordinary Vatican collection of over 150 relics, some as old as 2,000 years. Among the treasures will be relics of St. Theresa of Avila, St. Joseph, St. Maria Goretti, St. Therese of Lisieux (the “Little Flower”), St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Thomas Aquinas, and St. Faustina Kowalska. There will also be a portion of the Veil of Our Lady and one of the largest remaining pieces of the True Cross in the world. Those in attendance will be able to examine and venerate each relic. You are encouraged to bring your articles of devotion (such as rosaries, holy cards, etc.) and pictures of ill friends/family members, which you will be able to touch to the reliquaries as a means of intercession.
Legacy Planning Seminar Series: 10 a.m., Thursdays, May 12, May 19, and May 26, Resurrection Parish (Campisi Center Banquet Hall), 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida, in partnership with Resurrection and St. Joseph parishes of Lakeland, St. Joseph Parish of Winter Haven, and St. Anthony Parish and School invite you to a Legacy Planning Seminar three-part series. Each session will last one hour. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. To register call 863-646-3556.
Catholics Returning Home: Mondays, through May 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4545 E. Anderson Road, Orlando. We are inviting non-practicing Catholics to join us for informal sessions to update understandings of our Catholic Faith. All welcome.
Casting Nets-Disciples on a Mission: Monday, April 25 – Wednesday, April 27, 6:30-8 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 5 S.E. 17th St., Ocala. The lay Catholic apostolate Casting Nets will present a three-evening mission, speaking on the subjects of discipleship, stewardship, and effective evangelization. Sue Lanier, slanier@blessedtrinity.org, 352-629-8092.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Lane, Winter Park. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
Children’s Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, noon-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Free activities and prayers for kids.
Good Friday Outdoor Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, 3-4 p.m., Cross outside St. Anthony of Padua Hall (or inside Mary, Mother of God Chapel, if inclement weather).
VIVET — Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, April 19 and third Tuesdays thereafter, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Eucharistic Adoration, praise, and worship.
Fill Your Cup — Easter Party: Thursday, April 21, 7- 9 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall, $10 per person. “We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”- St. Pope John Paul II. Join us for an Easter party. Lectio Divina around the campfire with S’mores and more.
Divine Mercy Sunday Adoration, veneration, and prayer: Sunday, April 24, 3-4 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Adoration and prayer on the feast of Divine Mercy.
Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, April 29, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during April.
Fifth annual San Pedro Gala: Saturday, April 30, 6-10 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Come and support San Pedro. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/gala
Fiat — Young Women’s Discernment Retreat: Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., for young women ages 18-35 who are interested in knowing more about religious life in our institute. Directed by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Pre-register at https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/fiat-2022. Packets must be returned by May 18 to attend. Cost: $20.
Opus Angelorum Silent Retreat: Thursday, May 26 – Sunday, 29. Directed by Priests of the Order of Canons Regular of the Holy Cross. Total of eight conferences, daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Rosary, Stations of the Cross, and opportunity for confession and spiritual direction. Opus Sanctorum Angelorum is a public association of the faithful approved by the Holy See. Registration: www.opusangelorum.org/retreats
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Surviving Divorce: Wednesdays on Zoom, 7 p.m., starting March 9. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Wednesday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. For more information and to register online go to https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call The Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, April 29, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m., Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Lane., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
