EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Blue Mass: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 12:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Parking in the Jefferson St. Garage. Tickets will be validated. Join Bishop John Noonan as he celebrates Mass and prays for the safety of our dedicated first responders who put their lives in harm’s way for the protection of people. Watch livestream: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese or https://www.youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
• Harvest Ball: Saturday, Oct. 16, Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites you to attend the 17th Annual Harvest Ball to benefit Bishop Grady Villas. Bishop Grady Villas supports persons with disabilities to use their God-given gifts to achieve greater independence, physical and emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. Silent and live auctions, live entertainment, dancing, and gourmet dinner. Visit https://www.bishopgradyvillas.org/harvest-ball-2021-registration.
SAN PEDRO RETREATS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Senior Day with Fr. Ben Berinti, CPps.: Wednesday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi Hall. “The Spirit & Power of Liturgy: Getting the Body in Shape”. Fr. Berinti discusses how the pandemic has taken a costly toll on our bodies and spirits, even separating us from the heart of our Catholic faith, the Eucharist. Come rekindle your hearts and minds. $15. Coffee and danish are served at 9:00am. The program begins at 9:30am followed by lunch. Mass ends the day! Must RSVP.
• Spiritual Rx for Stress – Friday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Oct. 24 (re-scheduled). Unmanaged stress can lead to crippling anxiety. Come and learn how to identify and manage stress through talks, while refueling with Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Licensed mental health counselors will be available if desired. Commuting and on-campus options.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Answer the Call Retreat: Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Mary of the Lakes Parish, 218 Ocklawaha Ave, Eustis. For catechists, liturgical ministers, volunteers, all Catholics. Many who are baptized and confirmed dedicate much of their time to the Church, but have not had a personal encounter with Christ. This retreat addresses this reality by helping everyone in ministry recognize that Jesus is not just an idea. He is a personal God who draws near to us and wants to remain always with us. $15, lunch included. Register: 2021-2022 Answer the Call Discipleship Retreats Tickets, Orlando | Eventbrite, 407-246-4910.
• 40 Days for Life: Sept. 22 – Oct. 31. Help save lives by praying for an end to abortion in your community. To find a location near you, go to: https://www.40daysforlife.com/en/
• Young Adult Summit: Friday, Oct. 8, 6-9 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Parish – Bishop Grady Hall, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join in on a young adult night of praise and worship. Keynote speaker Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Bishop Noonan. Free. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Youth Summit: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bishop Moore High School - Heidrich Center (Dome), 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Come for talks, prayers, and fun! Keynote speaker Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Mr. Paul J. Kim, Catholic Speaker. FREE. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Beloved Shine! retreat: Saturday, Oct. 16, Catholic Campus Ministry at UCF-Northview Bldg., 3925 Lockwood Blvd., #1051, Oviedo. Discover the joy of your identity as a beloved daughter of the almighty on this retreat for Catholic young women in high school – come and learn about how you were made to shine! http://beloved-2021-shine.eventbrite.com/
• Construction Mission: Oct. 23-30. Help build homes in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic. Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org. Mission date: Oct. 23-30.
• Go Beyond Women’s Conference: Save the date! Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Speakers will cover topics around the theme, “Born for This”. Join Sister Josephine Garrett (English), Rita Martinez (Spanish), and Márcia Bastos Da Silva (Portuguese).
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to Forming Disciples Certification Program – Diocese of Orlando, Florida (orlandodiocese.org) or call 407-246-4912.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Catholic Charismatic Conference of Orlando: Friday, Sept. 24 – Sunday, Sept. 26, Caribe Royale Hotel Orlando, 8101 World Center Dr, Orlando. Speakers: Father Bill Halbing, Father Mathias Thelen, Mother Adela Galindo, Maria Vadia. $50. Register: www.orlandocharismatic.net
• Celebrate Life-Life Choices Premier Event: Saturday, Oct. 9, 5 p.m. Mass at Annunciation Catholic Church, Altamonte Springs; 6:30 -10 p.m., Sheraton North Maitland, 600 N. Lake Destiny Rd, Maitland. Come join Life Choices Medical Clinic staff and friends for dinner, lifesaving testimonies and dancing. Our goal is to raise $100,000 to provide healing and hope to moms during their pregnancy and in the first year of their baby’s life. Lifechoicesflcares.com/event. RSVP by Sept. 27.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Charismatic Mass: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
PARISH EVENTS
• Peter Richard Conte Concert: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. The Basilica welcomes Peter Richard Conte, Wanamaker Grand Court Organist. Free.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Every Sunday – 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sunday of every month except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak at eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
• DivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 2021, 7-8:30 p.m. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing from the pain of separation or divorce. This 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. Plan, share, and reach out to us before the event with any questions or concerns. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez, 407-973-0097, or Holy Redeemer Parish, 407-847-2500.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org/volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
DEACON DISCERNMENT
• Diaconate Discernment Nights: 6:30 -8:30 p.m. - Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland; Wednesday, Sept. 29, Annunciation Parish, Altamonte Springs; Monday, Oct. 4, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Viera; Thursday, Oct. 7, St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Summerfield; Tuesday, Oct. 26, Basilica of St. Paul Parish, Daytona Beach; Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, Kissimmee. The Diocese of Orlando, Office of the Permanent Diaconate is calling on the Church community to bring forth reputable men, servants, filled with the Spirit, to discern a call to the permanent diaconate
