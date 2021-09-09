EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Blue Mass: Wednesday, Sept. 29, 12:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Parking in the Jefferson St. Garage. Tickets will be validated. Join Bishop John Noonan as he celebrates Mass and prays for the safety of our dedicated first responders who put their lives in harm’s way for the protection of people. Watch livestream: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese or https://www.youtube.com/orlandodiocese.
• Harvest Ball: Saturday, Oct. 16, Rosen Shingle Creek, 9939 Universal Blvd., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites you to attend the 17th Annual Harvest Ball to benefit Bishop Grady Villas. Bishop Grady Villas supports persons with disabilities to use their God-given gifts to achieve greater independence, physical and emotional well-being, and spiritual growth. Silent and live auctions, live entertainment, dancing, and gourmet dinner. Visit https://www.bishopgradyvillas.org/harvest-ball-2021-registration.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Third International Mass: Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Come and celebrate the variety of cultures and traditions that are present within our Catholic community. Everyone is invited to proudly represent their heritage by wearing traditional clothing from their homeland. Information: Francine Di Scala, fdiscala@stmarkrcc.com
• Catholic Charismatic Conference of Orlando: Friday, Sept. 27-Sunday, Sept. 26, Caribe Royale Hotel Orlando. Speakers: Father Bill Halbing, Father Mathias Thelen, Mother Adela Galindo, Maria Vadia. $50. Register: www.orlandocharismatic.net.
PARISH EVENTS
• Peter Richard Conte Concert: Friday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. The Basilica welcomes Peter Richard Conte, Wanamaker Grand Court Organist. Free.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• LIMEX Noche de Información: Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Virtual. Interested in learning more about your faith? Join us via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85995068827?pwd=dVpCbUxzSnF1Z3JreUxGNzFwUDNqZz09#success
• Diaconate Discernment Nights: 6:30 -8:30 p.m. - Tuesday, Sept. 28, St. Joseph Parish, Lakeland; Wednesday, Sept. 29, Annunciation Parish, Altamonte Springs; Monday, Oct. 4, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Viera; Thursday, Oct. 7, St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, Summerfield; Tuesday, Oct. 26, Basilica of St. Paul Parish, Daytona Beach; Thursday, Oct. 28, St. Catherine of Sienna Parish, Kissimmee.
• Young Adult Summit: Friday, Oct. 8, 6-9 p.m. St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Bishop Grady Hall, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join in on a young adult night of praise and worship. Keynotes: Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Bishop Noonan. Free. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Youth Summit: Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bishop Moore High School - Heidrich Center (Dome), 3901 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Come for talks, prayers, and fun! Keynote speaker Bob Perron of JMJ Pregnancy Center and Mr. Paul J. Kim, Catholic Speaker. FREE. https://orlandosummit2021.eventbrite.com
• Construction Mission: Oct. 23-30. Help build homes in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic. Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org. Mission date: Oct. 23-30.
• Go Beyond Women’s Conference: Save the date! Saturday, Nov. 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Speakers will cover topics around the theme, “Born for This”. Join Sister Josephine Garrett (English), Rita Martinez (Spanish), and Márcia Bastos Da Silva (Portuguese).
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/forming-disciples-certification-program or call 407-246-4912.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Charismatic Mass: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• DivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 2021 / 7-8:30pm. DivorceCare is a safe place where caring people come alongside you as you find healing from the pain of separation or divorce. This 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. Plan, share, and reach out to us before the event with any questions or concerns. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez (407) 973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Catholic Church (407) 847-2500.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m./1 p.m.-3 p.m. 1st and 3rd Fridays of every month 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic.
Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
