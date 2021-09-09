Henry Fortier, superintendent of Catholic Schools, throws the first pitch at Catholic Schools Night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach during Catholic Schools Night Sept. 2, 2021. Families, students, teachers, administrators, and friends from six Volusia County Catholic Schools filled the Daytona Beach stadium for the evening, as the Daytona Tortugas took on the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels. The game was kicked off at home plate by Volusia County schools’ principals and superintendent, Henry Fortier, each throwing out the “first pitch,” and Ellen Svajko, a fifth-grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School, sang the National Anthem. The stadium is named after Jackie Robinson played in the first integrated Major League Baseball spring training game in 1946. (PAM STIMPSON | FC)