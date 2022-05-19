EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the Priesthood: Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites the faithful to celebrate the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Joseph Tran and Zackary Gray. Mass can be viewed online at https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese. If attending in person, park in the parking garage on the northwest corner of Orange Ave. and Robinson St.
• Ordination to the Diaconate: Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites all the faithful to attend the ordination of 18 deacons to the Diocese of Orlando. View online via live stream at http://live.orlandodiocese.org.
• Corpus Christi Mass: Saturday, June 19, 10-11 a.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Pray, sing and reflect on the Mystery of the Most Holy Eucharist at the Corpus Christi celebration. Mass followed by Eucharistic Adoration procession and prayer at Eucharistic altars of repose.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Protect Our Kids parent presentation (Zoom): Wednesday, May 25 at 7 p.m., via Zoom. Hosted by the Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force, the webinar will teach how to protect your children from online sexual exploitation and trafficking situations.
Topics include human trafficking, social media and internet safety, sexting and pornography, how to recognize the signs. Register at: tinyurl.com/cccf-htevents
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• In-person English classes offered by Catholic Charities: Catholic Charities welcomes refugees, asylees and Cubans/Haitians with parolee status to learn to read, write, speak and comprehend in English. Contact main office: 407-277-1938 or https://cflcc.org/
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Road, St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: Wednesday, May 25, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others anticipating in the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 863-353-1673.
• Legacy Planning Seminar Series: 10 a.m., Thursday, May 26, Resurrection Parish (Campisi Center Banquet Hall), 333 Terrace Way, Lakeland. The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida, in partnership with Resurrection Parish, Lakeland invite you to a Legacy Planning Seminar. The session will last one hour. Light snacks and beverages. To register, call 863-646-3556.
• Catholics Returning Home: Thursdays, through May 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4545 E. Anderson Road, Orlando. We are inviting non-practicing Catholics to join us for informal sessions to update understandings of our Catholic Faith. All welcome.
• Runway for Giving: Tuesday, June 7, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, 6601 Adventure Way, Orlando. Bid on silent auction items, enjoy a gourmet luncheon followed by an enlightening program and fashion show. Tickets: Morning Star Catholic School - A Runway for Giving (bidpal.net)
• Early Catholic Family Life training workshop: Saturday, June 11, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., ECFL is an exciting parent/child program emphasizing the importance of putting faith at the center of family life. It is an excellent way to bring parents with young children into the life of the parish and to assist them to develop the spirituality their children were given at baptism. Register for free workshop visit https://www.earlycatholicfamilylife.org/.
• Vacation Bible School: Monday, June 20-Friday, June24, 8:45 a.m.-noon, St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. For children ages 4 to 11, $25 per child or $50 for an entire family. Registration deadline: May 31. Deacon Joe Catanello, deaconjoecatanello@gmail.com
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Fiat — Young Women’s Discernment Retreat: Saturday, May 21, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., for young women ages 18-35 who are interested in knowing more about religious life in our institute. Directed by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. Pre-register at https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/fiat-2022. Packets must be returned by May 18 to attend. Cost: $20.
• Opus Angelorum Silent Retreat: Thursday, May 26 – Sunday, May 29. Directed by Priests of the Order of Canons Regular of the Holy Cross. Total of eight conferences, daily Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Rosary, Stations of the Cross, and opportunity for confession and spiritual direction. Registration: www.opusangelorum.org/retreats
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, May 27, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during May.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, June 3, 7-9 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Mass followed by praise, worship, and Eucharistic Adoration.
• Nazareth Vocational Discernment for Young Women: Saturday, June 11, 2:45-4 p.m.; Tuesday, June 21, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Discernment Group for young women ages 16-35 interested in learning more about religious life. The group is for general interest in religious life. Who are religious sisters? How do we live? How do we serve? How do we love the Lord and the world through His Heart? Contact Sister Kristi Bergman, srkristi@piercedhearts.org or call the convent Landline: 407-960-2423.
• VIVET — Youth and young adult Adoration: Tuesday, June 21, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us every third Tuesday for Eucharistic Adoration and praise led by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet
• Revive Marriage Weekend: Friday, June 24, 4 p.m. – Sunday, June 26, 11:30 a.m. Strengthen the emotional and spiritual connection between you and your spouse. Talks led by experienced speakers. Explore methods used to resolve conflict in healthy, productive ways; Rebuild and fortify the trust and assurance in your marriage; Discover how to compromise differences in parenting styles for a healthy family dynamic and more.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 N.E. 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center: Front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
• Surviving Divorce: Wednesdays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Wednesday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. Visit https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call The Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida: Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
