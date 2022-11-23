DIOCESAN EVENTS

• Lay Ecclesial Ministry Certification Program: Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Holy Cross Parish Building, #218, 12600 Marsfield Ave., Orlando. The Lay Ecclesial Ministry Certification program helps participants acquire an academic and pastoral education through classes and theological reflection, forming the participants into Lay Leaders within the Catholic Christian community for our diocese. After completing course, participants will receive certificate awarded by St. Leo University. To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/383498914577

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.