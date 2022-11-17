Parishioners at Our Lady of the Lakes in Deltona honored our Lady of Divine Providence, the Patroness of Puerto Rico, on Sunday November 13, 2022 by praying a Holy Rosary in English and Spanish and processing throughout the parish campus. (COURTESY)

Parishioners at Our Lady of the Lakes in Deltona honored our Lady of Divine Providence, the Patroness of Puerto Rico, on Sunday November 13, 2022 by praying a Holy Rosary in English and Spanish and processing throughout the parish campus. (COURTESY)

 

DIOCESAN EVENTS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.