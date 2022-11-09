DIOCESAN EVENTS

• Catechist Workshop: Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, St. Mary Magdalen, Parish Life Center, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Inviting all catechists to attend this workshop on how to create an atmosphere of conversion and encounter through powerful instruction and classroom management. Facilitated by assistant superintendent for Catholic schools, Dr. Jackie Flanigan. Free. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/453329319197  Information, contact Monica Sacco, msacco@orlandodiocese.org

