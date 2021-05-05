EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the priesthood: Saturday, May 29, 10 – 11:30 a.m. via livestream. Bishop John Noonan invites the faithful to attend the ordination to the Priesthood of three transitional deacons via livestream from the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Bishop Noonan will celebrate Mass and the priestly ordination of Transitional Deacons Francisco Ojeda, Nathanael Soliven, and Roberto Marquez. Due to COVID restrictions, the Mass will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. Click to join the discussion — https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Legacy Planning Webinar Series: The Catholic Foundation of Central Florida in partnership with the diocesan western deanery hosts a three-part webinar series on estate, financial and Catholic Legacy planning. For information, visit OurCatholicLegacy.org. Webinar is May 13, 2021. Zoom login information will be provided to those who R.S.V.P. Contact Rosie Camous at rcamous@cfocf.org or 407-246-7192.
• Construction Missions: Construction missions have resumed. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates are: May 29-June 5, June 19-26, July 17-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, May 17, 6-9:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. 352-347-9317.
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, May 18, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
CLASSES AND STUDIES
• Genesis: The Patriarchal Narratives: Wednesdays, May 5 – June 16, 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Presented in English with simultaneous translation in Spanish. An interactive study based on Genesis Chapters 12-50 offered by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary in affiliation with St. John Vianney Seminary and Graduate School. https://bit.ly/3vvOK1p
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m. Volunteers needed to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org,
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. Contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturday of the month, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: first Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
San Pedro Events:
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park:
• Mother’s Day brunch: Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. Begin the day with Mass in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel followed by a delicious brunch. $10.
• Father’s Day cookout: Sunday, June 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. Begin the day with Mass in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel followed by a cook out and lawn games. Enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and more.
• Superhero Summer Camp: June 6 – July 23, various sessions. Themed Superhero Training, campers will discover how to use their gifts and talents as superpowers, trust in the armor of God for protection, and rely on the Holy Spirit as their sidekick. For pricing, dates and information, visit www.sanpedrocenter/summer-camp.
• Memorial Mass for May Deceased Priests: Thursday, May 26, 10:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Come pray for our priests who passed during May.