EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Ordination to the Order of Priest: Saturday, May 29, 10-11:30 a.m. Bishop John Noonan invites all to the Ordination to the Priesthood of Transitional Deacons Francisco Ojeda, Nathanael Soliven, and Roberto Marquez via livestream from the Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe. Due to COVID restrictions, the Mass of Ordination will be on the Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese
• Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ (Corpus Christi): Sunday, June 6, noon-4 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites you to pray, sing and reflect on the Mystery of the Most Holy Eucharist at the Corpus Christi Procession. Mass will be celebrated at noon, followed by Eucharistic Adoration. Procession and prayer at Eucharistic altars of repose, highlighting music and traditions of various ethnic communities in the diocese, begins at 2:30 p.m.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Construction Missions: Construction missions have resumed. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates are: May 29-June 5, June 19-26, July 17-24, Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith MondayS at 7:30 p.m. via www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
SAN PEDRO
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park:
• Senior Day: Be Not Afraid – Thursday, June 10, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. 300. Deacon Joe Gassman reflects on St. Joseph’s courageous heart, protective essence, and unconditional trust in the Lord. Includes continental breakfast, lunch and Mass. $15.
• Father’s Day Cookout: Sunday, June 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. Begin the day with Mass in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel followed by a cookout and lawn games.
• Hermitage Retreat: Friday, June 17, 5 p.m. – Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. A silent retreat guided by Franciscan Father Vianney Cunningham and Jeanne and Tony Walter, members of the Secular Franciscan Order following the rhythm of solitude and quiet of St. Francis of Assisi.
• Memorial Mass for June Deceased Priests: Monday, June 28, 10:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Come pray for our priests who passed during the month of June.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, June 15, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, June 21, 6-9:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 S.E. Hwy. 42, Summerfield. 352-347-9317.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and 1-4:30 p.m.; and at 644 S. 9th St., Lake Wales, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m., and Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market: 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• olunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org,
• azarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. Contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567.
• t. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org.
• t. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
• urviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
SECULARORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: first Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
