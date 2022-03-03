DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Legacy Planning Series: Thursdays, March 10, 17, 24, 10-11 a.m., St. Patrick Parish, 6803 Old Hwy. 441, Mt. Dora. March 10, will and estate planning; March 17, taxes and estates; March 24, Catholic funeral rites and leaving a legacy. mbaugh@stpatrickmtdora.org, 352-383-8556.
• Virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid (for adults working with youth): Thursday, March 10, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., virtual. Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders with training provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services. All trainings are virtual. To register, email kosborn@cflcc.org.
• Virtual Adult Mental Health First Aid (for adults working with adults): Monday, March 21, noon-4:30 p.m., virtual. Identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders with training provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health and Senior Wellness Services. All trainings are virtual. To register, email kosborn@cflcc.org.
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for volunteers for its mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Contact the Mission Office at 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family and Life presents topics relating to faith Mondays 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Rise Up Men’s Conference — Put on the Armor of God: Saturday, March 26, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Conference for Catholic men featuring dynamic talks, music, Mass, and the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Based on Ecl 4:12 – “Where one alone may overcome, two together can resist.” Offered in English, Spanish and Portuguese. $25, lunch included. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-catholic-mens-conference-riseup-tickets-211145561057
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Friends of the Poor Walk: Saturday, March 5, 7:30-11 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 532 Ave. M, N.W., Winter Haven. Walk begins at 8 a.m. from same parking lot to the north side of the Chain of Lakes Trail toward Lake Alfred. Walkers will receive a t-shirt, while supplies last. Free. Donations accepted day of walk. Everyone is welcome. Bring your family. https://tinyurl.com/y8t8mp8z
• Friends of the Poor Walk: Saturday, March 19, 8-11 a.m., Ft. Mellon Park, Pavillion 1, 600 E 1st St., Sanford. Hosted by the Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at All Souls Catholic Church. runsignup.com
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) Come and discover there is hope. Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, March 4, 7 p.m. In the Fire of the Pierced Hearts Eucharistic Cenacle will begin with Holy Mass followed by praise and worship, Eucharistic Adoration, and prayer.
• Senior Day Lenten Series Pt. 1-A Joyful Journey!: Thursday, March 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. Join Deacon Tommy Cuff in this two-part series. Reflect upon the pure joy that God is calling us to this Lenten season. Pt. 2 – Thursday, April 7. $18, breakfast, lunch and Mass.
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration!: Tuesday, March 15, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Adoration, Praise and Worship and Prayer! No registration required.
• Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, March 17, 6 p.m. – Sunday, March 20, 1:30 p.m. A silent retreat guided by Franciscan Father Vianney Cunningham and Jeanne and Tony Walter, members of the Secular Franciscan Order. San Pedro Center offers opportunities for an experience of Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition. This retreat is limited to eight retreatants and fills up quickly.
• Aim Higher — Florida Young Men’s Retreat: Friday, March 18, 4 p.m. – Sunday, March 20, 11 a.m. Hosted by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Brothers and Priests for young men between the ages of 18-35. This retreat will go deeply into the dignity and vocation of all men and their call to holiness, purpose, sacrifice and service for the kingdom of God. Contact the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Brothers and Priests at brothersandpriests@piercedhearts.org.
• This is my beloved son, Listen to him-Lenten Day retreat: Tuesday, April 12, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. These days there are many voices out there and they all seem to be competing for our attention. On the Second Sunday of Lent, we hear the voice of the Father exhorting us to listen to Jesus. Lent is an invitation to listen. Led by Fr. Anthony Aarons. $35. Light breakfast and lunch will be served.
• Children’s Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, 12-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Join us at San Pedro for Holy Week as we follow the Passion of Christ through activities and prayers for kids. Free.
• Good Friday Outdoor Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, 3-4 p.m., Cross outside St. Anthony of Padua Hall. In the event of stormy weather, Stations of the Cross will be held in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us for our annual outdoor Stations of the Cross as we follow the Passion of Christ.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Wednesdays on Zoom, 7 p.m, starting March 9. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Wednesday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. For more information and to register online go to https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call The Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, March 25, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m., Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
