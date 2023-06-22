Catholic Charities of Central Florida Comprehensive Refugee Services
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Project Rachel Helpline/Retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential, non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
• Polk County Mental Health Services: Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health Services is offering mental health counseling services and psychiatric evaluations free of charge to people who reside in Polk County, focusing on those who might not seek mental health treatment due to cost or other financial restrictions. For those without health insurance or those who are underinsured. If you or a loved one are in need of mental health counseling services, please contact Catholic Charities Behavioral Health Services at 407-658-1818 Ext: 1069.
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Various dates. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single-day dates available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
PARISH EVENTS
• Feast of Corpus Christi Mass/Altars of Repose: Sunday, Aug. 11, 9-11 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Maitland. Join parishes across the country in the National Eucharistic Revival called by the U.S. bishops. Begins with the celebration of the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ, followed by procession with Scripture, prayers, hymns and the Eucharistic Revival Rosary at five Altars of Repose.
• First Friday -Divine Mercy Chaplet: Friday, July 7 and Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet with Eucharistic Exposition first Fridays.
• Catholics in Recovery: Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Zoom/In-person and Fridays, 8 p.m., 12-step Book Study-Imitation of Christ, Our Lady of Lourdes, Daytona Beach. For those seeking freedom from addictions and compulsions. Contact catholicrecoveryministries@gmail.com
• Sarah Hart in concert – An Evening with Jesus: Sunday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join Sarah Hart, an acclaimed Catholic musician who performed for Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square. Her songs have been recorded by numerous recording artists, and have appeared in television, film and commercials. $35.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Wednesday, Aug. 16 (third Wednesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• Nazareth Discernment Group for Women: Saturday, June 24 and Aug. 19, 2:45-5 p.m., San Pedro’s Our Lady, Queen of Peace Convent. The discernment group is for general interest in religious life. For information, call Sister Kristi at 407-960-2423.
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, June 30, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
• San Damiano Society – The Monk: St. Benedict of Nursia: Thursday, July 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. View an episode of Bishop Robert Barron’s The Pivotal Players series and learn how St. Benedict contributed more to saving Western culture than anyone else in history. $18
• Women’s Summer Retreat – Re-creation with Sarah Hart: Friday, Aug. 4 at 4 p.m. – Sunday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m. Join Sarah Hart, an acclaimed Catholic musician and retreat leader, for the transformative Re-Creation Catholic women’s retreat designed to rejuvenate and inspire women of all ages and stages of life.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.