Catholic Charities of Central Florida Comprehensive Refugee Services

Catholic Charities of Central Florida Comprehensive Refugee Services

New arrivals from Haiti, Cuba, and Ukraine received an orientation World Refugee Day, June 20, 2023, facilitated by the Catholic Charities of Central Florida Comprehensive Refugee Services. The day began with a prayer for Migrants and Refugees shared by Deacon Wilmar Rojas. The group prayed for migrant who labor in the fields, for refugees seeking protection from persecution, war and famine, for victims of human trafficking, and for asylum seekers imprisoned for fleeing without documents.

DIOCESAN EVENTS

Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Youth and Mentoring program

Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Youth and Mentoring program celebrated their graduates at Cypress Grove Park in Orlando June 15, 2023. Eligible clients arrived in the country one year ago or less, struggling with language acquisition, school system, and other barriers that all Immigrants face during the acculturation — resettlement process. These students achieved their goals with the support of the tutors and the resources they received from the Youth and Mentoring programs. They are ready to pursue their dreams to continue with their education.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.