DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. Adult Formation opportunity for parishioners and anyone involved in ministry. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family and Life presents topics of interest relating to faith Mondays 7:30 p.m. via Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Mission: Saturday, Jan. 1-8, 2022. The Office of Missions is looking for experienced construction volunteers only for its January mission trip to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. Currently the mission is building 41 houses in La Cueva. Contact the Mission Office at 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• March for Life: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 9 a.m.-noon, National Shrine of La Leche, 101 San Marcos Ave., St. Augustine. March for Life St. Augustine is for anyone of any faith who believes in the sanctity of human life. Listen to guest speakers, then join more than 1,000 people in a two-mile walk through historic St. Augustine. Check to see if your parish is making the pilgrimage. Marchforlifestaugustine.com
• Catholic Days at the Capitol: Tuesday, Feb. 1-Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, Tallahassee. Each year during the legislative session, Catholics from across the state gather in Florida’s Capitol to put their faith and civic responsibility into action. Pre-Registration is required. See diocesan registration forms and coordinator contact information. https://www.flaccb.org/cdac
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Charismatic Mass: Monday, Dec. 20, 6:30 p.m., St. Mark the Evangelist Parish, 7081 SE Hwy. 42, Summerfield. Join others as we celebrate Charismatic Mass and pray for healing of body, mind and soul.
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, Dec. 31, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m. Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community, 352-347-0154.
PARISH EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) We understand that everyone experiences this journey at their own pace. At PAL you will learn you are not alone. Come and discover there is hope. Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Young Catholic Professionals Volunteer Opportunity: Saturday, Dec. 18, noon-7 p.m. Give children with cancer a Christmas to remember. Contact amy.bauschlicher@ycporlando.org.
• Catholics Coming Home: Thursday, Jan. 13, 8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 4545 Anderson Rd., Orlando. If you are a Catholic that has been away from the church, we want to welcome you home. Come and ask questions, explore your faith, and consider coming home. Call Jeanne Fifer, 407-620-1329.
SECULAR ORDERS
Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
SAN PEDRO retreats
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Advent Prayer and Adoration: Monday, Dec. 20, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Deacon Joe Gassman presides over this service honoring the Prince of Peace. Free will donation accepted.
• Senior Day -Dismantling Christmas with Father Ben Berinti, CPPS: Thursday, Jan. 13, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony Hall. How do we keep alive the experience of the Incarnation of Emmanuel after we have dismantled Christmas and packed it away for another year? $15. Coffee and danish are served at 9 a.m. The program begins at 9:30 a.m., and includes lunch and Mass. Must R.S.V.P.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Every Sunday – 9:30 -10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sunday of every month except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
• DivorceCare: 13 virtual sessions held Mondays, Sept. 13 – Dec. 20, 7-8:30 p.m. You may start any time during the 13-week sessions. This 13-week, video-based support group program, offers counsel to manage the emotional turmoil and practical tools for decision-making. Plan, share, and reach out to us before the event with any questions or concerns. Hosted by Holy Redeemer Parish, Kissimmee. Register at DivorceCare.org. For questions, contact: Altagracia Suarez 407-973-0097 or Holy Redeemer Parish 407-847-2500.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.