EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Orlando Liturgical Conference: Friday, Aug. 27, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd., Winter Park. This year’s theme is Liturgy in Action: Claiming Our Baptism. Come learn and be inspired. Information and registration: go to https://www.orlandoliturgicalconference.org.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Southeast Catechist Conference-Say the Word: Thursday, Aug. 12-Sunday, Aug. 15. Free virtual conference in English/Spanish/Vietnamese. Speakers include Julianne Stanz, José “Pepe” Alonso, Peter Le, Danielle Brown and Father Mike Schmitz. Register at: go.virtualcatholicconference.com/SCC2021. For information visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-u3pnKB_-FevuUF5aq5lQI_2BmTRqVAW/view
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays – Various dates, morning, and afternoon sessions. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to Forming Disciples Certification Program – Diocese of Orlando (orlandodiocese.org) or call 407-246-4912.
• Conversando: The Secretariat for Laity, Family, & Life presents topics of interest relating to faith every Monday night at 7:30 p.m. via Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/983018745501489
• Construction Missions: Construction missions have resumed. If you are interested in serving those in our sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana in Dominican Republic, contact the Mission Office, 407-246-4890 or email Caroline Genovesi at cgenovesi@orlandodiocese.org. Mission dates: Aug. 28-Sept. 4, Oct. 23-30.
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park - https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Senior Day – Without Sacrifice There is No Love: – Thursday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. 300. Join Francesca Morales, RMHCI as she speaks about St. Maximillian Kolbe and the gifts of imperfection. $15. Coffee and danish. Day ends with lunch and Mass.
• Spiritual Rx for Stress: Friday, Sept. 17, 4 p.m. – Sunday, Sept. 19. Unmanaged stress can lead to crippling anxiety. Come and learn how to identify and manage stress through talks, while refueling with Mass and Eucharistic Adoration. Licensed mental health counselors will be available if desired. Commuting and on-campus options.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
• NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar Race-KOC: Saturday, Aug. 28, 4 p.m.-11 p.m., Daytona International Speedway, International Speedway Blvd., Daytona. The Speedway is hosting a Knights of Columbus Day at the Coke Zero Sugar Race to benefit Special Olympics Florida. No need to be a Knight to attend. $65 includes private tailgate party in private suite. Silent auction held during race. https://qrgo.page.link/KpUy5
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Separated and divorced:
• Surviving Divorce: Mondays on Zoom, 7 p.m. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Monday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online at: https://stmargaretmary.org/ministries/family-matters/catholic-ministry-for-separated-and-divorced/. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call 407-645-0284.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Holy Hour for Vocations: Tuesday, Aug. 17, 7-8 p.m., St. Charles Borromeo, 4001 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Join the community to pray for vocations. 407-293-9556.
• Memorial Mass for August Deceased Priests: Thursday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel, 2400 Dike Rd., Winter Park. Come pray for our priests who passed during the month of August.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Monday through Friday at 8:30 a.m. St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m. Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m.; and first and third Fridays from 5-7 p.m. Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m. Mission markets need volunteers to help sort, pack, stock and distribute food.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.