Bishop John Noonan celebrates Mass for the feast of the Assumption with students and faculty from combined campuses of Bishop Moore Catholic High School, Morning Star Catholic School, and St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School. Bearing the gifts are students representing each school. In his homily, Bishop Noonan reminded us that Mary was a human person just like us, but she always trusted in God to guide her and allow His light to shine through her.

Bishop John Noonan blesses Emmaus Community for Senior Priests at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center Aug. 16, 2023. Currently three priests live in the community with the capacity for 15.

