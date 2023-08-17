Feast of the Assumption
Emmaus House Blessing
EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Blue Mass: Friday, Sept. 29, 12:10 p.m.-1:10 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 210 N. Orange Ave., Orlando. Bishop John Noonan invites the community to join their voices in prayer on the feasts of St. Michael, St. Gabriel and St. Raphael, the archangels, for the safety of our dedicated first responders who put their lives in harm’s way for the protection of people. Limited free parking available in the garage on the corner of North Orange Avenue and West Robinson Street.
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Mission container loading: Saturday, Aug. 19, 7:30-8:30 a.m. Public Storage, 8226 S. U.S. Highway 17/92, Fern Park. Volunteers needed to load donations to the Mission Office into a container bound for the Dominican Republic. R.S.V.P. to Zwamy Parra, zparra@orlandodiocese.org
• Eucharistic Cenacle: In the Fire of the Pierced Hearts: Friday, Aug. 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship, and prayer.
• Avoiding Human Trafficking Training: Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-noon, Catholic Charities of Central Florida Headquarters, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Learn about human trafficking in central Florida and how to prevent labor and sex trafficking in our communities. Must be 14 years and older; parent consent for those under 17 years old. https://bit.ly/3s0rYlM
• First Friday Divine Mercy Chaplet: Sept. 2, 7 p.m. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet with Eucharistic Exposition every first Friday.
• First Saturday with the Blessed Mother Virgin Mary Series: Sept. 2, presentation at 9 a.m., confession at 10:30 a.m., daily Mass at noon. Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join us in honoring our Blessed Mother by listening to a presentation by Ashley Ell.
• Diaconate Discernment Nights: Various dates. 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Orlando; Thursday, Sept. 28, St. Paul Parish, Leesburg; Tuesday, Oct. 3, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Viera; Thursday, Oct. 5, St. James Cathedral, Orlando; Wednesday, Oct. 11, St. John Neumann Parish, Lakeland; Thursday, Oct. 12, Our Lady of Parish, Port Orange. For details call 407-246-4898.
• Soup Bowl Supper: Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, 6-9 p.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish Life Center, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. Enjoy soups prepared by area chefs, silent and live auctions, entertainment and a variety of desserts. Cocktail reception with wine included. Proceeds benefit Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s Pathways to Care, an organization providing a safe place for veterans and homeless men and women recovering from serious illness and injury. Tickets: $100. Visit https://bit.ly/soupbowlsupper2023.
• Florida Culture of Life Conference: Friday, Oct. 13-Saturday, 14, 2023, St. Sylvester Parish, 6464 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze. The annual Florida Culture of Life Conference, formerly known as the State Respect Life Conference, will cover the Church’s response to societal injustices such as the death penalty, abortion, human trafficking, and mental health. Learn more: https://ptdiocese.org/culture-of-life-conference
• Project Rachel Helpline/Retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential, non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
• Polk County Mental Health Services: Catholic Charities of Central Florida Behavioral Health Services is offering mental health counseling services and psychiatric evaluations to people who reside in Polk County for those who might not seek mental health treatment due to cost or other financial restrictions, including those who are without health insurance or are underinsured. Contact Catholic Charities Behavioral Health Services at 407-658-1818, ext. 1069.
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Various dates. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single-day dates available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn, kosborn@cflcc.org
PARISH EVENTS
• Flea market: Friday, Aug. 25, and Saturday, Aug. 26, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Francis Parish, 834 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka. Furniture, clothing, toys, housewares, antiques, garden tools and more. Proceeds go toward altar lighting.
• Surviving Divorce Support Group: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7-9 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 526 N. Park Ave., Winter Park. 12-week, video-based program for men and women seeking healing from divorce. Features national experts. $10. Register at https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call the Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
• Eucharistic Congress: Friday, Sept. 8, 6-9 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Join us for our 30th Annual Eucharistic Congress (bilingual) in this year of Eucharistic Revival, as we thank God for our Parish’s 30th anniversary! Rosary, Adoration, confession, talks, children and family activities, Eucharistic Miracles exhibit. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/holy-cross-eucharistic-congress-tickets-688691403527
• Makers’ Market: Friday, Sept. 8, 4-9 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Parish, 720 12th Street, Clermont. Handmade crafts, gifts, home and holiday decor, food court, live entertainment, kids activities, free parking and admission.
• Ministry to the Sick and Homebound Training: Saturday, Sept. 9, 8:30-9:30 a.m., St. Mary Magdalen Parish, 861 Maitland Ave., Altamonte Springs. A formation workshop specialized training program designed to equip individuals with knowledge, skills, and spiritual foundation for effective ministry. orlandodiocese.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Fillable-MTS-Application-Revised-7.10.23.pdf
• Catholics in Recovery: Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m., Zoom/In-person and Fridays, 8 p.m., 12-step Book Study-Imitation of Christ, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Daytona Beach. For those seeking freedom from addictions and compulsions. Contact catholicrecoveryministries@gmail.com
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Grady Lane, Winter Park. Visit www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Fill Your Cup-The Heart of St. John Paul II/His Life and Legacy: Thursday, Aug. 24, 7-9 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Building 300. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary as they go deeper into the Heart, Life and Legacy of St. John Paul II, pondering the treasures of his Magisterium through his writings, Encyclicals and Apostolic letters. $10
• Memorial Mass: Friday, Aug. 25, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join Queen of Angels Cemetery staff in praying for deceased diocesan priests and deacons. Liturgy of the Hours, 8 a.m.
• Nazareth Discernment Group for Women: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2:45-5 p.m., San Pedro’s Our Lady, Queen of Peace Convent. The discernment group is for general interest in religious life. For information, call Sister Kristi at 407-960-2423.
• Eucharistic Cenacle: In the Fire of the Pierced Hearts: Friday, Sept. 1, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship, and prayer.
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Prayer Group: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Every first Wednesday. All are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary to pray the rosary and other prayers to our Blessed Mother.
• Come and Rest: A Mental Health Retreat: Friday, Sept. 8, 4 p.m.—Sunday, Sept. 10, noon. We all have stress. If not managed, it can lead to crippling anxiety, depriving the experience of joy and vitality in everyday life. This retreat focuses on boundaries using both spiritual and practical tools for managing stress and anxiety, opening us to God’s freedom and a peace. A licensed mental health therapist on site.
• San Damiano Society-Gifts from the Tree of Life: Thursday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle, Bldg. 300. Presented by Father Ben Berinti, CPpS. As we celebrate the Exaltation of the Cross, we will contemplate through word and image some of the final words uttered by Christ, which bring us to the very heart of the Gospel way of life. Includes lunch and Mass, $18.
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Wednesday, Sept. 20 (third Wednesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Immaculate Heart of Mary Prayer Group: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 7:30-8:30 p.m. All are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary to pray the Rosary and other prayers to our Blessed Mother.
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Meeting schedule found at ladypoverty.org and go to “meeting” tab. Email kathy.ramsey@hotmail.com for info.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Volunteers needed for Soup Bowl Supper 2023 supporting Pathways to Care Sept. 29-30, at St. Mary Magdalen Parish, Altamonte Springs. For information visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20f054ea5ad2ba6f58-soup1#/ To sign up, select one or more job/time slots and click “Submit and Sign Up” at the bottom of the page.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.