EVENTS WITH BISHOP NOONAN
• Chrism Mass: Wednesday, April 13, 11 a.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join Bishop John Noonan to the celebration of the Chrism Mass. During the Chrism Mass Bishop Noonan will consecrate the holy oils used in Sacraments and other celebrations during the year. The Chrism Mass is also an opportunity for all priests to renew their priestly commitment and for jubilarian priests celebrating 25, 50 and other significant anniversaries to be honored. The mass will be livestreamed on the Diocese of Orlando’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/orlandodiocese/ and Diocese of Orlando’s YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/orlandodiocese
DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Blind Eyes Opened viewing: Saturday, April 9, and the third Sunday of the month hereafter, 10 a.m.-noon, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave., Kissimmee; Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon, St. Ann Parish, 26 Dogwood Trail, DeBary. Christian documentary diving into the U.S. sex trafficking industry exposing the darkness that fuels demand. Available for ages 12 and up. Viewer discretion is advised. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Young Women: Saturday, April 16, 2:45-4 p.m., San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park. The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary have started a Discernment Group for young women from the ages of 16–35 who are interested in learning more about Religious Life. The Discernment group is for general interest in Religious Life. Nazareth Group will meet on the third Saturday of the month. If you or someone you know would like to join them, contact Sister Kristi via email or call the Convent Landline: (407) 960-2423.
• Construction Missions: The Office of Missions is looking for construction volunteers for mission trips to Sister Diocese of San Juan de la Maguana. The mission is building 35 houses in La Cueva. Call 407-246-4890, or email Zwamy Parra at zparra@orlandodiocese.org.
• Forming Disciples Certification Program: Saturdays. To find available courses and dates in your deanery, go to https://www.orlandodiocese.org/ministries-offices/laity-family-and-life-secretariat/adult-ministry/forming-disciples-certification-program/ or call 407-246-4912.
PARISH AND SCHOOL EVENTS
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m., St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Clinic, 510 Brown Chapel Rd., St. Cloud. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older.) Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Catholics Returning Home: Mondays, through May 26, 7-8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity, 4545 E. Anderson Rd., Orlando. We are inviting non practicing Catholics to join us for informal sessions to update understandings of our Catholic Faith. Everyone is welcome, no matter where you are from.
• Coastal Laps for Life: Saturday, April 9, 7:30 -10:30 a.m., Father Lopez Catholic High School, 3918 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach. Run a 5k to help the Knights of Columbus raise funds for sonogram machines in Florida to help save babies from abortion, $35. https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/DaytonaBeach/LapsforLife5K inDaytonaBeach2022.
• Casting Nets-Disciples on a Mission: Monday, April 25 – Wednesday, April 27, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Blessed Trinity Parish, 5 S.E. 17th St., Ocala. The lay Catholic apostolate Casting Nets will present a three-evening mission, speaking on the subjects of discipleship, stewardship, and effective evangelization - what it means to go “all in” in your faith life. Sue Lanier, slanier@blessedtrinity.org, 352-629-8092.
SAN PEDRO RETREAT
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center at 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park (same location, new address)- https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• This is my beloved son; Listen to him — Lenten day retreat: Tuesday, April 12, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., St. John the Apostle Bldg. These days there are many voices out there and they all seem to be competing for our attention. On the Second Sunday of Lent, we hear the voice of the Father exhorting us to listen to Jesus. Lent is an invitation to listen. Led by Father Anthony Aarons. $35. Light breakfast and lunch will be served.
• Children’s Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, noon-1:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Join us at San Pedro for Holy Week as we follow the Passion of Christ through activities and prayers for kids. Free.
• Good Friday Outdoor Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 15, 3-4 p.m., Cross outside St. Anthony of Padua Hall. In the event of stormy weather, Stations of the Cross will be held in our Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join us for our annual outdoor Stations of the Cross as we follow the Passion of Christ.
• VIVET-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Tuesday, April 16 and every third Tuesday thereafter, 7-8:30 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Eucharistic Adoration, praise, and worship.
• Fill Your Cup - Easter Party: Thursday, April 21, 7- 9 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall, $10 per person. “We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”- St. Pope John Paul II. Join us for an Easter Party! Lectio Divina around the campfire with S’mores and more!
• 5th Annual San Pedro Gala: Saturday, April 30, 6-10 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Come and support San Pedro. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/gala
SUPPORT MINISTRIES
Deaf ministry:
• Ascension Catholic Parish Signed Mass: Sunday, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Sunday Mass signed. Ascension Parish, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. Coffee and donuts follow Mass. Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com. https://www.ascensioncatholic.net/deaf-ministry.
• Ascension Catholic Parish Deaf Social: 10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., fourth Sundays except holidays, 2950 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne. As long as COVID is active: Bring food, beverage, table setting for your family. Contact Kay Nowak, eknk15@gmail.com for more information regarding social distancing.
Separated and divorced:• Surviving Divorce: Wednesdays on Zoom, 7 p.m., starting March 9. For all experiencing the after-effects of divorce, St. Margaret Mary Parish’s program includes online access to program videos each week to view on your own, followed by secure, confidential discussion Wednesday nights on Zoom with trained facilitators. Weekly schedule and confidentiality forms online. For more information and to register online go to https://stmargaretmary.org/divorce-support-group/ or call The Family Life Office at 407-645-0284.
MASSES/PRAYER SESSIONS
• Monthly Memorial Mass: Friday, April 29, 8 a.m. Liturgy of the Hours, 8:30 a.m., Mass, Mary, Mother of God Chapel, San Pedro Spiritual Development Center, 95 Bishop Grady Ln., Winter Park. Memorial Mass includes special intercession for those who are buried in Queen of Angels Cemetery since the previous Memorial Mass and for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month.
• Rosary: After daily Masses Mondays through Fridays at 8:30 a.m., St. Jude Parish, 443 Marion Oaks Dr., Ocala. Come and experience the power of the rosary as we pray in community. 352-347-0154.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites: First Saturdays, Our Lady of the Springs, 4047 NE 21st St., Ocala. Men and Women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member in your parish.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity: First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel: First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Dr., Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
HELP NEEDED
• JMJ Pregnancy Center volunteers needed: front desk reception; supply room manager (sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources); advisor (performing pregnancy tests, counseling women about options, offering education/consolation; Sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for specific event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 North Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Rd., Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed to assist with data entry, copying, filing and organization for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Volunteer medical professionals needed at St. Thomas Free Medical Clinic in St. Cloud. Kelly.Bender@cflcc.org, Wednesday, 4-9 p.m.
• Lazarus Free Dental Clinic of St. Paul Parish in Leesburg is looking for volunteer dental professionals. If interested, contact Myrta Aviles at 352-748-4567. By appointment.
• St. Luke’s Free Medical and Dental Clinic in Eustis: Volunteer medical professionals needed at each clinic. Erin.Burley@cflcc.org. By appointment.
