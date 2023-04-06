Coastal Laps for Life

The Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Color Corps lead a group of walkers at the start of the seventh annual Terry Cassidy Memorial Coastal Laps for Life, held April 1, 2023, at Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach.

DIOCESAN EVENTS

• Retrouvaille for troubled marriages: Friday, April 21. If your marriage has become troubled, stressed, unloving, uncaring, grown cold and distant; even if you are divorced or separated, or thinking about it, Retrouvaille can help. For more information and registration, 352-274-4614. Calls and names held in strictest confidence. Not counseling or group therapy. Retrouvaille.org.

