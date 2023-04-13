DIOCESAN EVENTS
• Retrouvaille for troubled marriages: Friday, April 21. If your marriage has become troubled, stressed, unloving, uncaring, grown cold and distant; even if you are divorced or separated, or thinking about it, Retrouvaille can help. For more information and registration, 352-274-4614. Calls and names held in strictest confidence. Not counseling or group therapy. Retrouvaille.org.
• Basilica Eucharistic Cenacle: Friday, April 28, 2023, 7-9 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. Join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Mass followed by praise and worship, and then Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.
• Virgin Mary Series: Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Basilica of the National Shrine of Mary, Queen of the Universe, 8300 Vineland Ave., Orlando. First Saturday talks focus on the spirituality of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Confession available at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass.
• Undivided Hearts Vocational Retreat: Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. For young women ages 16-35 who may be discerning religious life. Sign up deadline: May 8. https://UndividedHearts-2023.EventBrite.com. Contact Sister Gianna Grace, SCTJM with questions: srgiannagrace@orlandodiocese.org.
• Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid Courses: Various dates. Learn how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. The training gives you skills to provide initial help and support to someone who may be developing a mental health or substance use problem or experiencing a crisis. Each course has two parts. Some single day dates available. For information and to register, contact Kyle Osborn at kosborn@cflcc.org
• Project Rachel Helpline/Retreats: If you or someone you know has been impacted by an abortion, confidential, non-judgmental help is available through the Diocese of Orlando’s Project Rachel helpline. Call or text 407-222-8584 or email projectrachel@cflcc.org. Visit cflcc.org/culture-of-life.
PARISH EVENTS
• Catholics Returning Home: Thursdays, April 13 – May 18, 7 – 8:30 p.m., Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4545 Anderson Rd., Orlando. Catholics returning home is a small support group designed for baptized Catholics who have been away from their faith for a while and would like to renew their relationship with the Catholic Church. Please join us for informal listening sessions and an update of our Catholic faith.
• Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL): Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., St. James Cathedral, 215 N. Orange Ave., Orlando; Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m. PAL is a support group of parents helping parents. Weekly meetings offer education and support, at no cost, for parents who are dealing with a child battling substance abuse or addiction. PAL is helpful for parents, spouses, and other sober family members (18 years or older). Julia Hayden, julia.hayden.palgroupvolunteer@gmail.com, 518-951-9610.
• Divine Will Prayer Group: First Thursdays, 6:30-8 p.m., Corpus Christi Chapel, 1050 Celebration Ave., Celebration. Join others in anticipating the fulfillment of the Lord’s prayer: “Thy Will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven” through study and practice of living in the divine will. David Russell, 865-622-0189. Visit https://adobe.ly/3yt0TJ3
SAN PEDRO EVENTS
The following are offered at San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Visit https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events:
• Nazareth-Vocational Discernment Group for Women: Saturday, April 15, 2:45 p.m.- 5 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Peace Convent, San Pedro. The Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary offer a Discernment Group for young women from the ages of 16–35 who are interested in learning more about Religious Life. If you or someone you know would like to join them, contact Sister Kristi at 407-960-2423.
• Divine Mercy Sunday Adoration, Veneration and Prayer: Sunday, April 16, 3-4 p.m., Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Join the Servants of the Pierced Heart of Jesus and Mary for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Veneration of the Divine Mercy Image and praying of the Chaplet of Divine Mercy!
• Vivet-Youth and Young Adult Adoration: Wednesday, April 19 (third Wednesdays), 7-8:30 p.m. All youth and young adults are invited to join the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary for Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship and prayer. No registration required. Free. https://www.sanpedrocenter.org/upcoming-events/vivet.
• Franciscan Hermitage Retreat: Thursday, April 20, 6 p.m. – Sunday, April 23, 11:30 a.m. A silent retreat guided by Jeanne and Tony Walter, Members of the Secular Franciscan Order. Allowing an experience of Franciscan Hermitage deeply rooted in the Franciscan tradition.
• Fill Your Cup – The Heart of St. John Paul II – His Life and Legacy: Thursday, April 27, 7-9 p.m., St. Augustine Building 100. Part 1 of 4 presented by the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary. $10
• Mass of Remembrance: Friday, April 28, monthly memorial Mass with Queen of Angels Cemetery staff for the deceased diocesan priests and deacons remembered during that month. Liturgy of the Hours at 8 a.m. in the Mary, Mother of God Chapel, followed by 8:30 a.m. Mass.
• A Journey Through the Mass: Friday, May 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Join for a time of discovery on what the Church calls “The Source and Summit of the Christian Life” – The Mass with Father George Dunne, SSS. $45
• San Damiano Society-Grateful and Blessed: Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. Some studies conclude writing each day in a gratitude journal improves our sleep, lowers our stress, and boosts our immunity. Every day there is something to be grateful for; we just need to see the good. $18/person.
• Mother’s Day Brunch: Sunday, May 14, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Hall. $35 Full Registration for Adults. $20 Full Registration for Children under 8.
• Nazareth Discernment Group for Women: Saturday, May 20, 2:45 p.m.-5 p.m., San Pedro’s Our Lady, Queen of Peace Convent. The Discernment group is for general interest in Religious Life...who are Religious Sisters?, how do we live?, how do we serve? If you or someone you know would like to join them, simply contact Sister Kristi via email or call the Convent Landline: (407) 960-2423.
• San Pedro summer camp registration is open: Let your child’s light shine at Light of the World summer camp. Day camp: $350 per week. Overnight camp: $550 per week. Includes all accommodations, meals, activities and more. Dates as follows:
June 4-9, 2023: High school overnight (entering grades nine to12, ages 13-18)
June 11-16, 2023: Middle school overnight 1 (entering grades six to eight, ages 10-14)
June 25-30, 2023: Elementary school overnight (entering grades three to five, ages 8-11)
July 17-21, 2023: Day camp 2 (entering grades one to eight, ages 5-14)
July 23-28, 2023: Intermediate overnight (entering grades seven to 10, ages 12-15)
SECULAR ORDERS
• Secular Order Discalced Carmelites, First Saturdays, Queen of Peace Parish, 6455 S.W. State Rd. 200, Ocala. Men and women, do you find yourself wishing and praying about ways to deepen your spiritual life? The Regina Pacis Discalced Carmelite Secular Order may help you discern. Coralia García, 352-318-2663, or an OCDS member.
• Secular Franciscans of the Lady Poverty Fraternity, First Sundays, virtual meeting, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Email Mike Ruf at mruf@cfl.rr.com, for a Zoom invitation.
• Secular Franciscans of the Mother of the Living Gospel, First Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon, Incarnation Parish, Royal Hall, 1515 Edgewater Drive, Orlando. Margie Sweeney, 407-973-3366; facebook.com/MotheroftheLivingGospel.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED
• Clerical/administrative volunteers needed for Family Stability Program in Orlando, 1819 N. Semoran Blvd., Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
• JMJ Pregnancy Center, front desk reception; sorting/organizing donations/offering community resources; sonographer (must have ARDMS license or medical background) to perform limited non-diagnostic ultrasounds. Visit JMJpc.org, Ashley Cahalane, 407-839-0620.
• St. Vincent de Paul Orlando provides volunteer opportunities through its stores and food pantries for students needing volunteer hours. Apply at svdporlando.org.
Catholic Charities of Central Florida, visit cflcc.org /volunteer or contact volunteers@cflcc.org or 407-658-1818, ext. 1026 for event dates and needs.
• Agape Mission Market, Catholic Charities of Central Florida, 1771 N. Semoran Blvd., Orlando. Food distribution volunteers needed Mondays-Wednesdays-Thursdays-Fridays, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• Kissimmee Agape Mission Market, Holy Redeemer Parish, 1603 N. Thacker Ave. -Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., 4-6 p.m.
• Winter Haven Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 532 Ave. M, NW, Monday-Friday, 9-11 a.m.
• Rosemont Mission Market, 4300 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Orlando. Open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Lake Wales Agape Mission Market, Holy Spirit Parish, 644 S. 9th St., Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9-11 a.m., and 1-3 p.m. First and third Fridays, 5-7 p.m.
• Lakeland Agape Mission Market, St. Joseph Parish, 210 W. Lemon St., Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m.
