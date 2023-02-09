St. Faustina

Michael Williamson, left, of R.D.Michaels hands the "keys" to St. Faustina's new building to an exhuberant Father Ramon Bolatete, pastor, Feb. 4, 2023.

CLERMONT  |  The new red church on a hill in Clermont is St. Faustina. If you’re driving down US-27, in Clermont, you can’t miss it. Nearly two decades and five locations later, the faithful of St. Faustina finally have a place to call home. Bishop John Noonan celebrated its dedication Feb. 4, 2023.

Approaching the entrance, one is greeted by a statue of the Divine Mercy, gifted to the parish years ago and kept in storage for some time before placing it in the parish’s last location. John Holz of Plunkett Raysich Architects explained how the sanctuary is reminiscent of two churches in Warsaw, Poland, where St. Faustina lived — St. Mary’s Basilica and St. Joseph.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.