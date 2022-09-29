Taize is a participatory prayer service designed to achieve a contemplative state through music, song and silence. This candlelit contemplative prayer took place Sept. 22, 2022, in San Pedro Spiritual Development Center's Mary, Mother of God Chapel.
Taize is a participatory prayer service designed to achieve a contemplative state through music, song and silence. This candlelit contemplative prayer took place Sept. 22, 2022, in San Pedro Spiritual Development Center's Mary, Mother of God Chapel. Faithful were accompanied in prayer by cantor, Deborah Karleskint, Craig Thomas on cello and flute, and Val Pernice on violin.
Taizé Prayer is evening prayer for all Christian faiths. It is a simple, meditative form of worship, calling us to dwell deeply on Christ's presence around and within us. Mantra songs (like "Jesus, Remember Me"), prayerful silence, and short readings guide the focus of the prayer in a candle-lit environment. Services at Creighton last about 30 to 40 minutes and typically include a volume of the St. John's Bible.
Taizé Prayer is named for the ecumenical Christian community formed in Taizé, France during World War II. Today the Taizé community includes brothers from all Christian denominations, including Protestant, Catholic, and Orthodox traditions.
